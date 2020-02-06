How to build a digital foundation for growth by Nitin Agarwal, President & Group CIO, CTO, & CDO, Edelweiss Financial Services | BFSI Technology Conclave
BFSI Technology Conclave | 24-25 January 2020 | Novotel Pune
Key highlights:
1. Platform thinking is key to build a digital foundation for growth
2. Platform thinking is embraced and facilitated by agile teams, valuing speed of delivery
3. Platform-enabled organisations keep on innovating
4. A system without proper API framework is like a computer without internet, says Nitin Agarwal
5. 3 focus areas for platform thinking: Data strategy, API-fication, digitalisation
