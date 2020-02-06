Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  BFSI Tech Conclave  »  How to build a digital foundation for growth by Nitin Agarwal, President & Group CIO, CTO, & CDO, Edelweiss Financial Services | BFSI Technology Conclave

How to build a digital foundation for growth by Nitin Agarwal, President & Group CIO, CTO, & CDO, Edelweiss Financial Services | BFSI Technology Conclave

BFSI Technology Conclave | 24-25 January 2020 | Novotel Pune

Key highlights:

1. Platform thinking is key to build a digital foundation for growth

2. Platform thinking is embraced and facilitated by agile teams, valuing speed of delivery

3. Platform-enabled organisations keep on innovating

4. A system without proper API framework is like a computer without internet, says Nitin Agarwal

5. 3 focus areas for platform thinking: Data strategy, API-fication, digitalisation


