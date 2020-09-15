IBM selects Netmagic to offer QRadar as a service

Read Article

Netmagic, an NTT Company has partnered with IBM to offer QRadar as a service bundled with 24×7 Security Operations Center (SOC) support. This helps businesses stay ahead of the ever-changing threat landscape while safeguarding them against unauthorized malicious activities in real-time.

Netmagic offers the QRadar service bundled with automation and orchestration capabilities, delivering a managed detection and response solution across networks, endpoints and cloud. With this multi-tenant service, enterprises will benefit from the flexibility of OPEX, pay as you use service that aligns directly with business goals. With minimal overheads on customer onboarding and no penalty on exit, this service offers the best TCO to customers.

Speaking about this, Nitin Mishra, Chief Product Officer, Netmagic (An NTT Company) said, “We are glad to collaborate with IBM to offer QRadar to further enhance our portfolio of comprehensive security services. This enables organizations to accelerate their digital journeys by helping them deliver use cases ranging from standard compliance to advanced threat management, with greater speed and accuracy.”

Lata Singh, Executive Director, Partner Ecosytem & CSI, IBM India/South Asia said, “The new normal has opened up additional avenues of Data & Application access leading to increased vulnerabilities & threat possibilities. Data Protection & Cybersecurity are core elements that are high on the agenda for clients in their digital transformation journey. IBM’s collaboration with Netmagic provides enterprises a platform to secure their critical data & applications from malicious attacks. Enterprises can leverage this platform & accelerate their cloud adoption journey in a safe & secure environment. Netmagic will provide customers with a safe and advanced cybersecurity platform embedded with IBM Solutions.”

Netmagic has a comprehensive managed security services approach to help customers counter threat vectors. The company takes into account all the four pillars of the security architecture – network, application, endpoint and data – to offer 360-degree coverage. This model is built to address next generation threats that silos of security products fail to provide and secures assets, users and data from lone rangers, hacktivists, cybercrime syndicates and nation sponsored cybercriminals.

Netmagic’s managed security services are enabled through their 24X7 SOC team staffed with certified and skilled resources to analyse and respond to security events. They also help customers protect their existing security investments by enabling support through the right mix of onsite and remote SOC teams. Their portfolio of services include:

· 24X7 Security monitoring, response and Analytics

· Managed Web Application Firewall

· Managed DDOS mitigation

· Web and Email threat prevention

· Anti-phishing & Antimalware protection

· Managed Intrusion prevention

· Shadow IT Exposure monitoring

· Managed Darknet and Deepweb monitoring

· Endpoint threat detection and response

· Privilege ID management

· Threat intelligence service

· Compromise assessments, Red team solutions

· Vulnerability assessments, vulnerability management and penetration tests

· Quantified cybersecurity posture assessment

