Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  IBSFINtech’s SaaS TMS, InTReaX is powered by Oracle Cloud and now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

IBSFINtech’s SaaS TMS, InTReaX is powered by Oracle Cloud and now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

News
By Express Computer
0 24

IBSFINtech, the Enterprise TreasuryTech company, a leading provider of solutions for end-to-end digitization of Cash, Liquidity, Treasury, Risk, Trade Finance, and Supply Chain Finance functions of corporations and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) announced that its SaaS Treasury Management Solution, InTReaX has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise and is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers.  The SaaS TMS InTReaX423 delivers  the benefits of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) deep and broad platform of public cloud service capabilities. OCI enables IBSFINtech to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment.

SaaS TMS InTReaX is a SaaS offering for Cash & Liquidity, Currency Risk, and Hedge Accounting, integrated with Refinitiv’s suite of risk and financial data solutions. The solution is hosted on one of the most secure, flexible, and scalable cloud infrastructure, OCI. The SaaS TMS enables the treasury teams to do more with less and facilitates critical decision-making with access to real-time and accurate information.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry’s first and only self-driving database.

“It has been our constant endeavor to offer future-ready solutions to our customers, and we do this with a thorough understanding of their changing needs. Treasury automation is a critical focus area for CXOs today. Having been mandated by boards, corporations globally are augmenting their corporate finance functions with robust treasury automation solutions. Our association with Oracle Cloud is a step forward in offering customers cloud-native solutions to support their business transformation journeys,” said CM Grover, MD & CEO, IBSFINtech India Pvt Ltd. “IBSFINtech’s participation in Oracle PartnerNetwork with the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of IBSFINtech SaaS TMS InTReaX™. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”

“The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community,” said David Hicks, vice-president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “IBSFINtech’s commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution helps our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled Treasury Management solutions ready to meet critical business needs.”

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image