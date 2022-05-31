IBSFINtech’s SaaS TMS, InTReaX is powered by Oracle Cloud and now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

IBSFINtech, the Enterprise TreasuryTech company, a leading provider of solutions for end-to-end digitization of Cash, Liquidity, Treasury, Risk, Trade Finance, and Supply Chain Finance functions of corporations and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) announced that its SaaS Treasury Management Solution, InTReaX has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise and is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers. The SaaS TMS InTReaX423 delivers the benefits of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) deep and broad platform of public cloud service capabilities. OCI enables IBSFINtech to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment.

SaaS TMS InTReaX is a SaaS offering for Cash & Liquidity, Currency Risk, and Hedge Accounting, integrated with Refinitiv’s suite of risk and financial data solutions. The solution is hosted on one of the most secure, flexible, and scalable cloud infrastructure, OCI. The SaaS TMS enables the treasury teams to do more with less and facilitates critical decision-making with access to real-time and accurate information.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry’s first and only self-driving database.

“It has been our constant endeavor to offer future-ready solutions to our customers, and we do this with a thorough understanding of their changing needs. Treasury automation is a critical focus area for CXOs today. Having been mandated by boards, corporations globally are augmenting their corporate finance functions with robust treasury automation solutions. Our association with Oracle Cloud is a step forward in offering customers cloud-native solutions to support their business transformation journeys,” said CM Grover, MD & CEO, IBSFINtech India Pvt Ltd. “IBSFINtech’s participation in Oracle PartnerNetwork with the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of IBSFINtech SaaS TMS InTReaX™. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”

“The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community,” said David Hicks, vice-president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “IBSFINtech’s commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution helps our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled Treasury Management solutions ready to meet critical business needs.”