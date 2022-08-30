Express Computer

ICAT collaborates with NorthCap University for emerging technologies, EV

International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Northcap University (NCU), Gurugram, to enhance the Industry-Academia partnership for conducting joint short term and mid-term courses and research in the field of  EV and related emerging technology area as per Industry Requirements. The MoU was signed by Mrs. Pamela Tikku, Officiating Director, ICAT, and Prof Nupur Prakash, Vice-Chancellor, NCU, in the presence of other senior officials from both organizations.

Speaking  on the occasion Mrs. Pamela Tikku stated that we look forward to a long-term relationship for skill development required for the industry by collaboration in the emerging field of electric mobility and also look forward for the skilling up-gradation of ICAT resources.

In his address, Prof. Nupur Prakash said,  “The summation of the expertise of ICAT in the field of automotive technology along with superior content development proficiency of NCU will result in flexible course packages for interested candidates, thus enabling them to be prepared across multiple fields available in the automotive sector in India.”

International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), located in Manesar since 1996, is a division of NATRiP (NAB) Implementation Society (NATIS) under Ministry of Heavy Industries.

It is  one of the independent Testing Agencies under Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India for Testing and Certification of Automobiles and their critical safety components.

