ICCPL, the leading Indian PR firm, announces to hire PR exec losing job due to Corona effect

Read Article

Amidst growing news of companies laying off and deducting salaries of the employees, Integrated Centre For Consultancy Pvt. ltd. (ICCPL), the Delhi based PR firm has announced that it will hire competent PR professionals who lost their jobs during the lockdown situation. The company also has plans to expand post Covid-19 lockdown. The consulting firm has presence in over 17 cities across India and plans to open 5 more cities in FY 19-20.

Company said that the interviews for such people will be conducted online and on meeting the company requirements the joining letter will be offered immediately. Recently, the company emerged as the largest service provider for the real estate sector in the country. The agency has group services over 60+ real estate accounts as retainer today apart from other sector clients from automobile, education and start ups.

Announcing the decision, Dushyant Sinha, Founder Director, ICCPL Group of Companies, said, “We fully understand the current situation and want to help the economy grow. This is the reason that we have decided to help people who have been fired from a PR company. Apart from this hiring we will go in for a hiring spree once the lockdown is over according to our expansion plans.”

The agency which started its operations in 2011 with its headquarters in Noida has serviced over 150 plus accounts and has been able to retain most of them. The PR firm today is present in over 17 cities with offices in Noida, Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Mumbai. The agency is looking forward to expand its domain in the international markets and is eyeing expansion in the Middle East, Singapore and UK. Sinha adds, “We have put in a lot of efforts in the last 7-8 years to be considered as the best PR agency for the real estate sector in India. It’s the result of our dedication, hard work and never say-no attitude which has helped retained most of our clients. In Fact the 1st account which we bagged 8.5 years ago is still with us which itself speaks volume about our team and skills”

The agency has a strong expertise into real estate sector & has been working with brands like Ansal Housing, Gaurs, Mahagun, Raheja, Signature Global, DLF, Eros Group, CREDAI (chapter), Pacific Group, Omaxe, Gulshan Homz, Ajnara, Housing.com (Elara Technologies) and many more. The firm has a dominating position in the realty sector across India and is the most preferred PR partner for the same along with education, automobile and start ups. The PR firm was recently adjudged as the best PR firm for real estate sector at events held in Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively by few IPCs. It was also awarded as best PR firm amongst Indian MSMEs this year. Apart from real estate the PR agency has a strong portfolio in co working & start ups sector where it is closely working with organisations like India Accelerator, Avanta, OYO & many more.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]