Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  IceWarp announces major upgrade to user workflows with Epos

IceWarp announces major upgrade to user workflows with Epos

News
By Express Computer
0 1

IceWarp, the leading provider of business communication and collaboration solutions, today announced the upcoming version Epos, a major upgrade to their suite of business email and collaboration services, focused on a streamlined user experience with the slogan “Meet IceWarp Epos– the office buddy for your daily agenda”. The new version was launched amongst top CIOs of India at an event in Mumbai which included Kersi Tavadia, CIO – BSE, Sunil Mehta, CIO & Partner – BDO India, Sanjeev Jain, CIO – Integreon, Ajit Singh Nawale, IT Head – Mahindra CIE Automotive LTD, Ashok Jade, Global CIO – Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Parna Ghosh, President and Group CIO – UNO Minda and many more.

The new version brings a complete overhaul to the user experience, introducing new tools and upgrades to how teams communicate and collaborate. The new design of Epos leaves everything that made the IceWarp platform successful, while adding visual quality to make user’s work day noticeably easier. The upgraded design navigates users through their agenda with ease, putting all features within reach and giving more room to content, creativity and collaboration.

The redesigned search experience with customizable tags and advanced filtering helps users to find what they’re looking for without difficulty. Enhanced file sharing and privacy controls put users in control of files they share with others, allowing to track who and where has opened an attachment and revoke access to shared files even after they have been sent.

IceWarp Replaces the Desktop with Dashboard

Dashboard is revolutionizing the way users interact with their data. By creating a fully customizable web-based environment, users can replace their cluttered desktop with a more efficient and user-friendly interface. Similar to other platforms that deal with rich content, everything happens on the web. Dashboard is a smarter, portable and always up-to-date version of the desktop interface, which is entirely browser-based.

Every item such as a sticky note, pinned post, document, or recording on the Dashboard shows a preview that can be expanded to full size, freely rearranged, and organized into folders. This new environment also allows users to integrate other services they use outside of IceWarp, making it easier to access all of their data in one place.

Empowering Office Users to Work Anywhere

The new IceWarp app unifies the Conference’s virtual meetings with audio & video sharing capability with the full TeamChat experience including threaded conversations, just like in the full desktop interface. As a first, collaborative document editing is now supported so that users can continue editing the document where they left off and seamlessly switch between full-fledged and mobile editors.

The app allows users to separate their work life from their personal apps or accounts and remain compliant with BYOD policies through a single vetted app. Like the rest of the suite, it sports the new Epos design and overcomes the integration shortfalls of previously separate apps. Instead, the new app is based on the familiar all-in-one concept, allowing users to access all their data on the go, in a single interface.

Speaking about the launch, Adam Paclt, Global CEO, IceWarp said, “India is a very important market for us after Covid-19 Pandemic. We are excited to announce the upcoming release of Epos. For us, this version marks the next chapter of IceWarp evolution and allows us to jump light years ahead of similar tools in our segment. We are confident that our customers will love the new streamlined experience that we built for them.”

IceWarp Epos Availability

IceWarp Epos is rolling out to cloud customers during July 2023 in several waves. For anyone interested to see what the new version has to offer, the company has prepared IceWarp Preview, a web-based interactive demonstration available on their website.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image