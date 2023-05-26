IceWarp offers solutions with advanced security features to boost productivity of businesses

IceWarp, a true alternative to MS 365, Google Workspace, and maker of unified collaboration and messaging solutions for organizations has unveiled an array of advanced security features designed to safeguard your business from potential threats.

In a developing country like India, enterprises and small scale businesses plays an important role in developing and sustaining our economy. So it is of prime importance for these enterprises to secure their business from various cyber attacks which can lead to theft of important data. In the year 2022, a report titled ‘Cost of a Data Breach’ prepared by IBM and Ponemon Research Institute stated that India alone saw a massive 29,500 data breaches during the March 2021 and March 2022 period, with the average per record cost of a data breach hitting an eleven-year high costing $ 176 million loss to Indian firms. To solve this problem, IceWarp’s advanced security features comes into play. IceWarp’s advanced security features provide businesses with a robust defense against modern cyber threats emerging from Email systems.

IceWarp equips organizations with the necessary tools to safeguard their communication and data. By leveraging SSL and TLS encryption, DLP, 2FA, and MDM, you can enhance your business’s security posture and protect your sensitive information from unauthorized access. In today’s evolving threat landscape, investing in advanced security features is crucial to ensuring the long-term success and resilience for any kind of business.

Comprehensive Anti-Spam and Anti-Malware Protection:

IceWarp provides a comprehensive defense against spam emails and malware attacks. Its advanced filtering mechanisms effectively identify and block unsolicited messages, reducing the risk of phishing attempts and malicious software infiltrating your organization’s systems. By implementing IceWarp’s anti-spam and anti-malware features, you can significantly enhance your business’s email security and protect sensitive information from being compromised.

Secure Socket Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) Encryption:

IceWarp prioritizes the privacy of your communications by offering SSL and TLS encryption protocols. These encryption technologies establish secure connections between email servers, ensuring that your data remains encrypted and protected during transit. By leveraging SSL and TLS encryption, IceWarp safeguards your business’s sensitive information from unauthorized access, enhancing confidentiality and maintaining compliance with data protection regulations.

Advanced Threat Protection (ATP):

IceWarp’s Advanced Threat Protection goes beyond traditional security measures. This feature employs intelligent algorithms and machine learning techniques to identify and neutralize advanced threats such as zero-day exploits, ransomware, and targeted attacks. By actively monitoring and analyzing incoming and outgoing emails, IceWarp’s ATP detects suspicious patterns and potential security breaches, mitigating risks before they can cause significant harm to your organization.

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Email Archiving:

IceWarp’s DLP capabilities enable you to define policies and rules to prevent accidental or intentional data leaks. It scans outgoing emails, attachments, and internal communication to detect and block sensitive information from being transmitted outside your organization. Additionally, IceWarp’s email archiving feature ensures compliance and facilitates easy retrieval of past communications, aiding in legal and regulatory requirements.

Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC):

One of the key security features provided with IceWarp is Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC). DMARC provides an extra layer of protection against email spoofing and phishing attacks by enabling domain owners to specify which email servers are authorized to send messages on their behalf. By implementing DMARC, businesses can significantly reduce the risk of email-based threats and maintain the integrity of their brand reputation.

Zero-trust

IceWarp also offers powerful zero-trust features, including device binding and conditional access, which enhances the security of your business environment. Device binding ensures that only authorized devices can access your organization’s resources, preventing unauthorized access from compromised or unknown devices. With conditional access, you can define specific access rules based on various parameters such as user location, device type, or time of access, ensuring that only trusted users can access sensitive data and applications.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA):

IceWarp reinforces user authentication with its two-factor authentication mechanism. By implementing 2FA, businesses can add an extra layer of security to their user accounts. This feature requires users to provide a second authentication factor, such as a temporary code or a biometric identifier, along with their regular login credentials. Two-factor authentication significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized access, even if passwords are compromised.

Mobile Device Management (MDM):

Mobile Device management with IceWarp enables organizations to securely manage and monitor mobile devices accessing their corporate email and data. It allows administrators to enforce security policies, remotely wipe data from lost or stolen devices, and ensure compliance with organizational standards. MDM helps protect sensitive information on mobile devices, reducing the chances of data breaches caused by compromised smartphones or tablets.