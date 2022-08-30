Express Computer

ICGA Foundation appoints Dr. Suveera Dhup as Chief Operating Officer

The Indian Cancer Genome Atlas (ICGA) Foundation, a not-for-profit, public-private-philanthropic partnership, announced today the appointment of Dr. Suveera Dhup as its Chief Operating Officer, effective August 2022. Dr. Suveera will oversee ICGA’s ongoing operational and administrative functions. She will also support the Board of Directors in executing the Foundation’s strategy and vision.

Dr. Suveera has over nine years of experience in research and management, with a PhD in Life Sciences and postdoctoral experience in regenerative biology and cancer metabolism. She has a decade of experience in research administration and support, working with the DBT/Wellcome Trust India Alliance (India Alliance) and the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB). With expertise in program management, stakeholder and donor engagement along with articulating policy framework, Dr. Suveera will play a key role in scaling ICGA’s collaborations with different institutions for large scale multi-omics profiling of Indian cancers.

Dr. Suveera Dhup, Chief Operating Officer, ICGA Foundation

“I am excited to join the ICGA Foundation because I see tremendous potential for growth and impact. I look forward to closely working with cancer scientists, researchers, clinicians, data scientists, and technology providers to achieve the organization’s goals.”

Dr. Shantanu Chowdhury, Scientist, CSIR-IGIB, and Director, ICGA Foundation

“ICGA is building multilateral partnerships connecting clinicians, researchers, and bio-analysts across the country. Dr. Dhup’s role as COO will be crucial for defining our strategy and steering ICGA in the future.”

Dr. Chaitanyanand B. Koppiker, Managing Trustee, Prashanti Cancer Care Mission, Pune and Director, ICGA Foundation

“It is my pleasure to welcome Dr. Dhup as the COO of ICGA. ICGA is committed to the development of a comprehensive database of molecular profiles for cancers prevalent in the Indian population. ICGA will chart a way forward in personalizing cancer treatment and provide an essential platform to foster clinical and academic partnership across the country. Dr. Dhup’s, role, in conjunction with other ICGA collaborators, will be crucial in transforming ICGA’s vision into reality.”

