SPJIMR Launches the 3rd Batch of Executive Certificate Programme in FinTech; Blockchain with Emeritus

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), has announced the launch of the 3rd batch of the Executive Certificate Programme in FinTech & Blockchain with Emeritus. The 7-month live online programme will upskill professionals to the changing business needs in the evolving financial services industry. The programme, delivered in collaboration with Emeritus, would enable professionals to leverage blockchain technology and FinTech for increasing market share, and revenue growth and mitigate financial risks.

With global transaction value for digital payments estimated to reach US$12.4 trillion by 2025, India is poised to contribute to nearly 2.2% of the world’s digital payment market by 2023 alone (PCI & PWC, 2020). According to INC 42, the estimated Fintech market opportunity is expected to reach $1.3 Tn by 2025. As per Economic Times, the predicted revenue growth for the fintech industry is expected to be 400% by 2023, powered by Robotic Process Automation.

Aiming to develop professionals to the next level, this career-defining 7-month programme will empower learners to be future-ready and be at par with the latest technological advancements in the financial services domain. This programme is ideal for mid-to-senior level career professionals and for leaders who wish to strengthen their knowledge and integrate blockchain and FinTech in strategic planning and business expansion. The programme is also suited for entrepreneurs and business owners who wish to unleash digital disruption through blockchain technology.

The programme is designed to help learners gain a competitive edge and is delivered by the highly accomplished faculty of SPJIMR who have a blend of academic and industry experience. The pedagogy includes real-world case studies and group projects through which participants can apply concepts and tools covered in the programme to an original business idea developed by them. Participants are awarded a certificate on the successful completion of the programme and are eligible for the prestigious SPJIMR Executive Alumni Status.

Commenting on the launch of the 3rd batch of the programme, Dr Preeta George, Associate Dean- Executive Education, SPJIMR, said, “With the evolution of FinTech, and application of advanced technological tools including AIML, the sector has witnessed enormous growth in the recent times. Since the inception of the programme on 30 June 2021, we have upskilled over 185 professionals in a span of 13 months, across 2 batches. Upskilling is essential to be current and maintain relevance as per the demands of the industry and this programme enables learners to have an in-depth knowledge of the FinTech sector”.

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has revolutionized the way the financial services industry functions. With the exponential increase in digital footprints pan India, the financial services sector has adopted technological advancements. The FinTech industry has the potential to uplift the unbanked and the unserved sections of the Indian population. The executive programme in collaboration with SPJIMR, Mumbai would help professionals upskill to the latest industrial developments and attain competitive advantage/ edge”.

The third batch of the programme will be launched on September 30, 2022. The programme is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning and high engagement experience. Further details are available on the programme page.