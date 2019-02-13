IESA’s Vision Summit 2019 to focus on Intelligent Electronics as a key enabler to make India a Product Nation

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the premier industry body for the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry in the country, announced its flagship event – the Vision Summit 2019 – scheduled for February 19 & 20 at the Leela Palace, Bengaluru. The 14th edition of the Vision Summit features a powerful line-up of industry experts, government officials, strategists, policy makers and business leaders, offering their views and visions on the future of semiconductor and electronics by exploring mega trends, impact of Artificial Intelligence & automation, challenges, and opportunities shaping the Indian industry.

The theme of the Vision Summit 2019 is ‘Intelligent Electronics System and Automation- Unleashing the $400 billion opportunity.’ The two-day summit will focus on:

Building a Futuristic Digital Infrastructure

Game Changers – Mega trends that will rock the world

Building Unicorns in Intelligent Electronics

Global impact through Indian IP

Risc V

Shaping the Future of Electronics Manufacturing

Changing Gears – Electric & Autonomous Vehicles

Government incentives for investments in ESDM

Making your Money matter – Embracing Ventures

The speaker line-up includes Indian and global industry experts sharing their perspectives on how to improve the Indian ESDM ecosystem:

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, IAS, Secretary, MeitY, Govt. of India

Smt. Aruna Sundararajan, IAS, Secretary, DoT, GoI

Sonam Wangchuk, Indian Engineer, Innovator and Education Reformist

Wally Rhines, CEO Emeritus at Mentor- a Siemens Business

Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India & VP – Data Center Group, Intel Corporation

P Rajamanickam, CEO- Tessolve Semiconductor

Josh Foulger, Country Head and MD Foxconn, India

Avneesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Netradyne

Dr. Dipesh Patel, Executive Vice President, President & GM – IoT Services Group, ARM

Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI

Dhananjay Gore, VP Engineering, Qualcomm

Manish Gangey, Head-R&D, Airtel

Dr. Vivek Raghavan, Chief Product Manager and Biometric Architect at Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

IESA also aims to recognize role models of innovation and excellence in the electronics and semiconductor ecosystem. The Technovation Awards honours India’s best individual contributors and organizations driving the ESDM industry forward and provide them with a platform to showcase their achievements and product successes. The winners of the Technovation Awards will be announced on Day one of the Summit.

Rajesh Ram Mishra, President, IESA said, “We at IESA are continuously working towards developing the ESDM ecosystem, bringing together all the relevant stakeholders to drive innovation led design in the country. The Vision Summit 2019 is a platform to deliberate on how the country can achieve a turnover of $400 billion through Intelligent Electronics & Automation riding on the mega trends of Industry 4.0, 5G, Health & Wellness, Smart City & Electric Vehicles. To achieve this goal, the it is necessary to support large scale entrepreneurship & creation of IP in India.”

“IESA is working with the Central & State Governments, the corporate sectors, policy makers and industry experts to create policies and infrastructure in design, manufacturing and skill development to encourage growth of the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector. We aim to help bringing in investments to set up design led manufacturing ecosystem. We also aim to provide a platform for Indian companies especially start-ups to gear up for indigenous design and manufacturing by enabling them with access to strong infrastructural support, mentors, funds and the right guidance to scale. This year, Vision Summit is pushing the boundaries of creating solutions to make India a global design-led manufacturing hub.” – Anil Kumar Muniswamy, Chairman, IESA & MD, SLN

Jitendra Chaddah, Vice Chairman, IESA & Senior Director, Operations and Strategic Relations, Intel India stated “It’s very exciting to see expeditious growth in the use of technologies in the areas of Cloud, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and Edge Computing; giving unprecedented opportunities to semiconductor design companies to create innovative products and solutions for the local as well global markets. India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) is deeply committed to provide a robust platform comprising of state-of-the-art infrastructure, tools & technology, mentoring and funding that enables Indian companies including start-ups to further innovate, design and deliver world-class solutions across smart cities, healthcare, agriculture, industrial automation. The ecosystem collaboration between the government, industry and academia is vital in this journey of making India a design-led manufacturing hub and IESA’s vision summit will be an appropriate platform to discuss”.

