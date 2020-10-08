IISc and TalentSprint offer deep expertise in Computational Data Science to shape the workforce of the future

Read Article

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and TalentSprint has announced the launch of an Advanced Program in Computational Data Science. Several leading faculty and experts from an interdisciplinary background will teach live and interactive online classes and mentor participants to solve data science problems. The program is novel in that it will allow participants to build a personal portfolio of data stories to showcase on their career profiles, and get plugged into TalentSprint’s network of deeptech professionals from around the world. The first cohort of the program will start in January 2021 and is open to 50 professionals from India, APAC and Middle East.

Data is a vital asset to research and industry and data science is transforming business and society at an unprecedented pace. The ability to collect, clean, manage and analyze complex data sets and then design, build and deploy solutions that offer valuable insights and enable data driven business decisions are becoming critical for professionals who want to thrive in today’s hyper digital economy. Moreover, according to a WEF report, data scientists and analysts will be the top emerging jobs in the world by 2022.

Announcing the program, Dr. Sashikumaar Ganesan, Chair of the Department of Computational and Data Sciences (CDS) at IISc and Program Dean, said: “CDS at IISc is a first-of-its-kind interdisciplinary department to focus on research at the intersection of computer science and data science. Over the last five years, our PhD and M.Tech programs have attracted the best students from around the world. We are very pleased to partner with TalentSprint and jointly offer this executive program to working professionals who wish to capitalize on the data science wave sweeping through the industry. Participants will practice on a variety of industry case studies and capstones, including the opportunity to bring their own projects and get mentored to solve them. Data stories, another unique feature of our program, will help them demonstrate their expertise on their career profiles, for the benefit of current and future employers.”

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO, TalentSprint said: “At TalentSprint, we build unique executive education programs to solve the most challenging and pertinent problems. All our programs in collaboration with top-tier academia have consistently reported extremely high participant satisfaction. We are delighted that the Advanced Program in Computational Data Science, our newest program with IISc, the #1 NIRF ranked academic institution in the nation, has been carefully designed to help industry professionals re-orient and reboot their careers in tune with the opportunities in a post-pandemic, hyper-digital economy. In that sense, this is the first data science program in the country to be explicitly designed to enable, equip and empower the workforce of the future.”

