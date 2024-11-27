IIT Madras and Thales unveil top 6 teams developing eco-friendly technology for Carbon Zero Challenge (CZC 4.0)

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), in association with Thales, has announced the top six teams developing eco-friendly technology from the fourth cohort of the Carbon Zero Challenge (CZC 4.0), a nationwide contest to boost innovation in this sector. As part of Thales’s CSR and solidarity efforts in India, Thales supported this transformative eco-innovation and entrepreneurship challenge.

The top six teams will receive a start-up seed funding of up to ₹10 lakh. One other team has also been recognised with a ‘special mention’ for notable achievements. The CZC challenge aims to accelerate groundbreaking solutions to address climate change and foster sustainability. The third edition was supported by Thales and Aquamap (Centre for Water Management and Policy at IIT Madras) and reached out to over 1,600 students and researchers from 600 universities and 270 start-ups across India. In line with Thales’ Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, Thales supported the programme for a second consecutive year, for its fourth edition, showcasing its commitment to building a safer, greener, and more inclusive world.

The final teams were shortlisted from the initial list of 25 teams announced in April 2024. These teams embarked on a rigorous six-month journey to develop sustainable prototypes across various sectors, including energy, materials, agriculture, air, and water. These teams were mentored on business aspects by Sustainability Mafia, a leading community of climate entrepreneurs out of India. They were invited to IIT Madras to showcase their innovations at the CZC 4.0 Grand Expo, held from 26–28 October 2024. The CZC initiative encourages deep-technology and circular economy solutions to combat pressing environmental issues. To date, the CZC has supported around 100 prototypes.

“Thales is proud to have supported IIT Madras’ Carbon Zero Challenge, an initiative that not only stimulates transformative eco-innovation but also resonates closely with our vision of advancing sustainable solutions for the future. Our collaboration on CZC with IIT Madras has been to empower young innovators across India to address critical environmental challenges and pave the way for development of impactful, resource-efficient technologies, in line with our long-term commitment towards nurturing a cleaner, greener world. We congratulate all the participants and look forward to the continued progress of these exceptional teams in shaping a sustainable tomorrow”, said Mr. Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director for India, Thales.

Prof. Indumathi Nambi, Coordinator, Carbon Zero Challenge Coordinator, IIT Madras, said “With a focus on fostering eco-startups addressing global challenges like climate change, pollution, and food security, CZC 4.0 attracted over 2,000 participants from 775 universities and 430 startups across India. Thirty startups have emerged from CZC’s previous cohorts, with another 35 advancing toward commercialisation. Participating teams received up to ₹500K in funding and mentorship to develop their prototypes.”

Prof. Indumathi Nambi added, “With the success of CZC 4.0, IIT Madras and its partners continue to push the boundaries of innovation, fostering a generation of startups ready to address some of the world’s most pressing environmental issues through sustainable technology.”

The top six teams and the team with special mention recognised for their contributions to sustainable technology are:

Gudlyf Mobility Pvt Ltd – H2ARWASTE: Developing hydrogen storage cylinders using agricultural waste. EESAN – CBG for Sustainability: Enabling cleaner bio-methane for homes and small businesses. Electropulse Innovations – Wastewater Treatment: Using high-voltage pulse generators for efficient waste water management. Thaal Chemy Innovations Pvt Ltd – Sustainable Packaging: Producing nano-cellulose from agricultural residues. ReWinT – End-of-Life Turbine Blades: Transforming wind turbine blades using eco-friendly chemical and thermal processes. Chrissron Biomass Solutions – Plant-Based Resin: Manufacturing sustainable resin from plant waste.

Special Mention

Team YoTuh Energy was awarded a special mention for their groundbreaking electrified refrigeration technology for cold logistics vehicles, highlighting their rapid traction in investment and commercialisation.