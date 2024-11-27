Express Computer

Tech Mahindra and AWS collaborate to transform telecom networks with Generative AI

Tech Mahindra and AWS collaborate to transform telecom networks with Generative AI

Tech Mahindra has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop an Autonomous Network Operational Platform (ANOP) designed for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and enterprise customers. This platform by Tech Mahindra is built on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and generative AI (GenAI) services powered by AWS, enabling customers to transition their network operations from an on-premises infrastructure to a real-time proactive and preventive model operating on a hybrid cloud.

The collaboration combines Tech Mahindra’s GenAI capabilities and telecom networks expertise with Amazon SageMaker, a service for building, training, and deploying machine learning models for any industry use case with fully managed infrastructure, tools, and workflows. The ANOP platform empowers CSPs to enhance Network Operations Center (NOC) productivity for teams managing physical and cloud infrastructure by more than 50%. It reduces field visits by over 15% and shortens Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) for network and service incidents by more than 30%. The platform accelerates the implementation of network and service configurations, achieving improvements of over 30% in speed and efficiency. Additionally, the collaboration includes Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service providing high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI enterprises via a single API. It offers essential capabilities for building GenAI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI practices.

Manish Mangal, Chief Technology Officer, Telecom & Global Business Head, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “The communications industry is at a pivotal junction of deploying disaggregated, virtualised and cloud-native RAN networks. Our collaboration with AWS empowers telcos to simplify operations, modernize networks, and unlock revenue through advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning. By integrating AWS’s GenAI, our Autonomous Networks Operations Platform delivers real-time insights, intelligent workflows, and supports O-RAN adoption for efficient, proactive network management.”

Tech Mahindra is also testing and validating O-RAN functions on Amazon’s EKS Anywhere (EKS-A) platform. The joint testing and validation of the platform for Distributed Unit and Central Unit network functions will accelerate the cloudification of RAN at the edge, thereby leveraging the power of both organisations for wider industry benefits.

Robin Harwani, Head of Telco Industry Solutions, AWS, said, “The collaboration to integrate AWS’s AI/ML, including generative AI offerings to build Tech Mahindra’s Autonomous Networks Operations Platform, is an important step to help telco operators bring acceleration in their network operations transformation. Through this effort, network operators can get generative AI-enabled actionable and just-in-time recommendations such as for NOC operations, field dispatch optimisation, as well as automated self-healing for preventive actions. This will make it easier for operators to more proactively manage and optimise network performance and reduce their operational expenditure.

Tech Mahindra offers leading capabilities in networks, engineering, and experience to simplify business complexities, drive transformation, and accelerate monetisation. It is currently implementing ANOP for a leading communications provider in Europe to enhance network operations through process automation and optimisation.

 

