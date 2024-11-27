OpenText Augments its India CoE presence with a new facility in Bangalore

Open Text announced its continued growth in India with the expansion of its Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The new facility is located at Embassy Golf Links Road and spans over 70,000 sq ft. This strategic investment comes on the heels of a 15% average yearly growth in Oin OpenText’s workforce across the country as well as recent expansion in Hyderabad and underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in the region. The OpenText Bengaluru office has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its workforce by approximately 194% over the past two years, effectively tripling its headcount.

Earlier this year, the company announced its OpenText 3.0 strategy, a significant evolution in the company’s approach to AI and digital transformation, focusing on leveraging advanced technologies to meet the changing needs of businesses. India team will play an instrumental role in the OpenText 3,0 strategy and will deliver several innovations globally which has prompted the expansion and growth of OpenText in the country.

OpenText India will continue to drive advancements in OpenText’s Business Clouds, focusing on AI, cybersecurity, and DevOps. For over a decade, OpenText has been making substantial investments in local talent through apprenticeship and upskilling programs. Key business units in Bengaluru—including Engineering, Professional Services, Customer Support, Customer Success Services, IT, Finance, and Cloud Operations—have all seen significant growth during this period.

“India is OpenText’s biggest center of innovation globally and the new facility in Bengaluru further solidifies our presence here. Our growing team in India will significantly contribute to OpenText’s next phase of innovation and the inauguration of the second facility within six months proves that India’s exceptional talent is crucial to our global strategy,” said Madhu Ranganathan, President and Chief Financial Officer, OpenText. “We will continue to invest in the growth and learning of our India-based colleagues who cater to the needs of our customers globally.

“The growth of OpenText India and the opening of our new Bengaluru facility represents a strategic leap forward in advancing OpenText’s 3.0 vision for global innovation and excellence. Our continued investment in India is aimed at building a strong team that develops and delivers AI-integrated solutions. We are creating an environment that fuels digital transformation and aligns seamlessly with our mission to reimagine information management on a global scale,” said Manoj Nagpal, Managing Director, OpenText India.

With over 6,000 engineers & services staff across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, the engineering & services team at India CoE is integral to the company’s operations, delivering impactful products & solutions to customers globally. The team primarily focuses on product development & services across OpenText’s AI, Content, Experience, Business Network, Cybersecurity, Developer, DevOps, and IT Operations clouds.