Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  OpenText Augments its India CoE presence with a new facility in Bangalore

OpenText Augments its India CoE presence with a new facility in Bangalore

News
By Express Computer
0 30

Open Text announced its continued growth in India with the expansion of its Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The new facility is located at Embassy Golf Links Road and spans over 70,000 sq ft. This strategic investment comes on the heels of a 15% average yearly growth in Oin OpenText’s workforce across the country as well as recent expansion in Hyderabad and underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in the region. The OpenText Bengaluru office has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its workforce by approximately 194% over the past two years, effectively tripling its headcount.

Earlier this year, the company announced its OpenText 3.0 strategy, a significant evolution in the company’s approach to AI and digital transformation, focusing on leveraging advanced technologies to meet the changing needs of businesses. India team will play an instrumental role in the OpenText 3,0 strategy and will deliver several innovations globally which has prompted the expansion and growth of OpenText in the country.

OpenText India will continue to drive advancements in OpenText’s Business Clouds, focusing on AI, cybersecurity, and DevOps. For over a decade, OpenText has been making substantial investments in local talent through apprenticeship and upskilling programs. Key business units in Bengaluru—including Engineering, Professional Services, Customer Support, Customer Success Services, IT, Finance, and Cloud Operations—have all seen significant growth during this period.

“India is OpenText’s biggest center of innovation globally and the new facility in Bengaluru further solidifies our presence here. Our growing team in India will significantly contribute to OpenText’s next phase of innovation and the inauguration of the second facility within six months proves that India’s exceptional talent is crucial to our global strategy,” said Madhu Ranganathan, President and Chief Financial Officer, OpenText. “We will continue to invest in the growth and learning of our India-based colleagues who cater to the needs of our customers globally.

The growth of OpenText India and the opening of our new Bengaluru facility represents a strategic leap forward in advancing OpenText’s 3.0 vision for global innovation and excellence. Our continued investment in India is aimed at building a strong team that develops and delivers AI-integrated solutions. We are creating an environment that fuels digital transformation and aligns seamlessly with our mission to reimagine information management on a global scale,” said Manoj Nagpal, Managing Director, OpenText India.

With over 6,000 engineers & services staff across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, the engineering & services team at India CoE is integral to the company’s operations, delivering impactful products & solutions to customers globally. The team primarily focuses on product development & services across OpenText’s AI, Content, Experience, Business Network, Cybersecurity, Developer, DevOps, and IT Operations clouds.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image