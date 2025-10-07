Express Computer

IIT Madras, Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies, and Indian Air Force’s 8 BRD Forge MoU for Joint iR&D in Defense Technology

By Express Computer
Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies, IIT Madras, and the 8 Base Repair Depot (8 BRD) of the Indian Air Force have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly undertake in-house Research & Development (iR&D) in defense technologies. This collaboration marks an important milestone in strengthening self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in the defense sector by bringing together complementary strengths from industry, academia, and the armed forces.

The tripartite partnership leverages the deep-tech expertise of Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies in UAVs and navigation systems; the renowned research and innovation ecosystem of IIT Madras, and; the operational experience and domain knowledge of the Indian Air Force’s 8 BRD.

Commenting on this collaboration, Sai Pattabiram, Founder & Managing Director at Zuppa said, “This MoU represents the convergence of industry innovation, academic excellence, and operational defense experience. By aligning with IIT Madras and the Indian Air Force, we aim to create next-generation UAV and navigation solutions that will serve the nation’s defense with indigenous strength and global benchmarks.”

Together, the three partners will focus on developing cutting-edge indigenous solutions that enhance operational efficiency, autonomy, and resilience in defense aviation and related systems. The initiative aims to accelerate the co-creation of advanced technologies adaptable to the evolving requirements of the Indian Air Force, while also contributing to India’s strategic independence in critical defense technologies.

This partnership will enable us to develop practical solutions to the operational challenges we face in the field. By leveraging IIT Madras’ research capabilities and Zuppa’s proven technology expertise in real-world applications, we can enhance our preparedness and self-reliance in key areas. It also exemplifies the role of academia in nation-building.

Zuppa is a deep-tech drone intelligence company headquartered in India, specializing in autonomous aerial platforms and flight control systems. With a focus on precision agriculture, smart logistics, and AI-driven automation, Zuppa’s drone stack integrates proprietary hardware and software designed to operate in challenging real-world conditions. Founded by aerospace engineers and technologists, Zuppa’s vision is to build the future of unmanned flight from India to the world.

