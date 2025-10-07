Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Seclore Expands into Nigeria Amid Growing Demand for Data Security Solutions

Seclore Expands into Nigeria Amid Growing Demand for Data Security Solutions

News
By Express Computer
0 3

Seclore has expanded its footprint in Nigeria, bringing advanced data security solutions to organizations in the country.

The IIT-Bombay–incubated startup Seclore has continued its global expansion with its entry into Africa. This move reflects the company’s broader commitment to securing critical data infrastructure in collaboration with corporates in the financial, manufacturing, semiconductor, and healthcare sectors, as well as with government agencies.

Through this expansion, Seclore will provide Nigerian enterprises with the tools they need to maintain control over their data—no matter where it is shared, stored, or accessed. The company also plans to open a center in Abuja in the near future.

With digital transformation and AI adoption reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace, the need for robust, data-centric security has never been more urgent. Seclore’s mission remains clear: to protect the world’s data, giving organizations complete control over critical information through innovative solutions. This expanded presence will provide the company with greater access to talent and opportunities in the African market and pave the way for its growth on the continent. It also enables Seclore to establish a global footprint and become a leading player in the data security space.

“As one of Africa’s largest and most dynamic economies, Nigeria presents immense opportunities and challenges when it comes to data security. With increasing digital transformation, use of AI, cross-border cyberattacks there’s a growing need for robust data protection solutions that safeguard valuable information, prevent leaks, and ensure compliance with local and global regulations. We’re excited to partner with local businesses and be part of Nigeria’s growing tech landscape,” said Vishal Gauri, CEO, Seclore.

Seclore’s expansion into Nigeria comes at a crucial time, addressing the country’s growing need for data-centric security. With local regulations and data residency requirements, Nigerian businesses must adopt secure data-sharing practices to maintain data sovereignty. As organizations scale globally, compliance with standards and regulations, such as GDPR, can be complex—Seclore simplifies this by securing sensitive data at the source, helping businesses mitigate risks, maintain compliance, and safeguard trust.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image