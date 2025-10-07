Seclore Expands into Nigeria Amid Growing Demand for Data Security Solutions

Seclore has expanded its footprint in Nigeria, bringing advanced data security solutions to organizations in the country.

The IIT-Bombay–incubated startup Seclore has continued its global expansion with its entry into Africa. This move reflects the company’s broader commitment to securing critical data infrastructure in collaboration with corporates in the financial, manufacturing, semiconductor, and healthcare sectors, as well as with government agencies.

Through this expansion, Seclore will provide Nigerian enterprises with the tools they need to maintain control over their data—no matter where it is shared, stored, or accessed. The company also plans to open a center in Abuja in the near future.

With digital transformation and AI adoption reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace, the need for robust, data-centric security has never been more urgent. Seclore’s mission remains clear: to protect the world’s data, giving organizations complete control over critical information through innovative solutions. This expanded presence will provide the company with greater access to talent and opportunities in the African market and pave the way for its growth on the continent. It also enables Seclore to establish a global footprint and become a leading player in the data security space.

“As one of Africa’s largest and most dynamic economies, Nigeria presents immense opportunities and challenges when it comes to data security. With increasing digital transformation, use of AI, cross-border cyberattacks there’s a growing need for robust data protection solutions that safeguard valuable information, prevent leaks, and ensure compliance with local and global regulations. We’re excited to partner with local businesses and be part of Nigeria’s growing tech landscape,” said Vishal Gauri, CEO, Seclore.

Seclore’s expansion into Nigeria comes at a crucial time, addressing the country’s growing need for data-centric security. With local regulations and data residency requirements, Nigerian businesses must adopt secure data-sharing practices to maintain data sovereignty. As organizations scale globally, compliance with standards and regulations, such as GDPR, can be complex—Seclore simplifies this by securing sensitive data at the source, helping businesses mitigate risks, maintain compliance, and safeguard trust.