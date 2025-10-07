Express Computer

Sustain Labs Paris Partners with Dubai World Trade Centre for Expand North Star Green Impact at GITEX 2025

Sustain Labs Paris Partners with Dubai World Trade Centre for Expand North Star Green Impact at GITEX 2025

Sustain Labs Paris (SLP) is organizing Expand North Star Green Impact at GITEX 2025, the premier start-up and technology gathering. Held from October 12–15, 2025, at Dubai Harbour, the event will provide a global platform for climate-tech innovators to showcase breakthrough solutions addressing pressing environmental challenges.

Expand North Star Green Impact is offering an exclusive, by-invitation opportunity for twenty pioneering ventures to exhibit solutions, connect with 1,000+ investors and 500 corporates, and participate in the Sustainability Leaders Pitch Competition, featuring a US $10,000 cash prize and expert feedback.

The event will also celebrate the Top 40 Most Sustainable Companies in the Arab Region, that was announced on June 2, 2025 by H.E. Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, based on a year-long study by SLP, the CSO Network, and the Posterity Institute across 19 performance indicators.

“We are proud to partner for the third consecutive year with the Dubai World Trade Centre to bring climate-innovative startups and companies to Dubai, a city rapidly emerging as a hub for innovation. This partnership empowers startups to deliver scalable, real-world climate solutions and connect with global leaders driving sustainability transitions,” said Dr. Miniya Chatterji, CEO of Sustain Labs Paris.

Three standout startups from Expand North Star Green Impact will receive expansion support in the UAE through Innovation Expand, a co-investment platform by SLP, the Dubai Government, and the Posterity Institute, offering co-investment backing, curated introductions, and GCC market access.

Each selected startup will also receive a full scholarship for one senior leader to attend SLP’s Climate Leadership Certificate Program, a five-month course in climate stewardship, climate policy, carbon management, and industrial decarbonisation. The event will also debut SLP Youth Education Microgrants, empowering young innovators aged 10–21 to design and implement local sustainability projects.  

