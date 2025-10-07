Tessolve Joins the eSync Alliance to Accelerate Connected Automotive Innovations

Tessolve has joined the eSync Alliance, a non-profit trade association driving a multi-company solution for standardisation of Over-the-Air (OTA) updates and data gathering in the automotive electronics space. This strategic alignment with eSYNC enhances our software defined connected vehicle offerings with Tessolve Edge HPC gateway (TERA), TCU cluster and onboard diagnostic solutions for OEM’s / Tier -1s.

This strategic alignment reflects Tessolve’s commitment towards delivering innovation by participating in forum memberships, alliances and partnerships in the development of next-gen, connected, secure, and software-defined vehicles through its end-to-end automotive and IoT solutions.

The collaboration is expected to significantly enhance value for global automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers by enabling faster time-to-market for connected systems through standardized, interoperable solutions that ensure compliance with evolving cybersecurity and regulatory standards, and facilitating secure, scalable software delivery. Tessolve’s expertise complements the eSync Alliance’s standardized three-tier server-client-agent architecture, enabling robust integration across all vehicle layers, from embedded systems and ECUs to cloud services.

“Our partnership with the eSync Alliance strengthens our ability to deliver seamless OTA update and diagnostic frameworks across the connected vehicle ecosystem. By integrating Tessolve’s embedded systems engineering capabilities with our TERA Edge HPC gateway, cluster, and diagnostic platforms, as well as secure connectivity solutions, we aim to accelerate the deployment of scalable, future-ready architectures for intelligent mobility.” said Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO, Tessolve.

“The eSync Alliance aims to facilitate the creation of secure, standardized data pipelines that are seamlessly connected to every aspect of the connected vehicle ecosystem from ECUs and sensors to the cloud. Tessolve’s end-to-end expertise in embedded systems- product engineering, post-silicon validation, custom silicon, chiplets and hardware design, cybersecurity and other areas helps us accelerate this vision,” says Mike Gardner, Executive Director, eSync Alliance. “We’re pleased to welcome Tessolve to the Alliance and look forward to the innovation that we will drive within our growing ecosystem,” he added.

As vehicles transition toward software-defined platforms the need for reliable, future-proof, and interoperable systems becomes critical. The collaboration reinforces Tessolve’s role in delivering intelligent, secure, and globally deployable platforms for the future of mobility.