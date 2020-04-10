Impact of Covid-19 on Business Sectors: News Analysis Report by IAN backed Wizikey

Read Article

IAN backed Wizikey, Asia’s first PR and communication SaaS platform, has released a data-backed report on the “Impact of Covid-19 in the Business Sector” which provides the data insights into the business sectors hit by corona pandemic. The report is focused on VCs, Online Grocery Delivery, E-commerce, Logistics, Healthcare, Media, FMCG, Retail and Agri-tech. The attached report has divided every sector into four parts which tells about the top organization, keywords, impact and sentiment analysis. The report has been created after a thorough study of all the news published in various sectors from Jan 2020 to March 2020.

Anshul Sushil, CEO and Co-Founder, Wizikey, said, “In this report, Wizikey’s Algorithms and Artificial intelligence highlights the sentiments of various industries in the news. It’s heartwarming to see a positive mindset that’s driving the Indian corporate landscape. Knowing how your industry is reacting is handy, and helps business take the right course of action. Media is playing a great role today in bringing out the right information that can help businesses survive this time.”

Wizikey algorithms have defines polarity basis the sentiment of news in every category

Healthcare

WHO declares COVID-19 disease to be a pandemic

India approves first homegrown PCR kit for coronavirus testing as death toll reaches 9 and pandemic gains

Pune firm gets approval for first ‘Made in India’ Covid-19 testing kit

Week 2 showed less positive news (less than 35.5%) than the preceding and succeeding week because that week had rampant reports on corona-virus reaching India. Subsequently the government was able to handle it and in comparison to other countries we have shown a positive attitude towards containing the virus.

Logistics

Product segment Reverse Logistics Market

Reverse Logistics Market estimate

Third-Party Logistics Market Growth

Amazon giving up on non-Prime members with latest shipping delays

Amazon India halts order placement of low-priority items, focus on delivering essential products

Coronavirus lockdown hits medicine supply, chemists body seeks govt help

Here we witness certain terms which are Reverse Logistics Growth/estimate/market which has been focussed amid COVID 19, a technique to combat the impending epidemic. Moreover shipping delays have also been highlighted in this section

Retail

Covid-19 is crippling Indian restaurants and retailers—and it’s still early days

RBI assures steps keep financial markets in order, tells banks to prepare action plan against risks

India retail banking a ‘nice oasis’ for foreign lenders Deutsche, HSBC, peers

The trend somewhat increased in between week4 and week 5 ( more than 7%) but dropped at 6 % last week. This increment was due to some new releases by Apple and Samsung in the Indian market. But the percentage of positive polarity is somehow less than other domains because of lesser people gathering in public.

Wizikey has also recently launched the news desk from credible news sources and compiled it into one place. The latest data on Wizikey’s newly launched dashboard states that almost 51% of the news created in the last one month was around coronavirus, it also states that almost 29% of news created in the last one month has words related to coronavirus in the headline.

