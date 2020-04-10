Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Prisma Cloud Native Security Platform Embeds Security into DevOps Lifecycle

Prisma Cloud Native Security Platform Embeds Security into DevOps Lifecycle

News
By Express Computer
DevOps
0 1
Read Article

Palo Alto Networks recently announced the latest release of Prisma Cloud which is a comprehensive Cloud Native Security Platform. This release offers DevOps and SecOps teams added visibility and security with advanced “shift left” capabilities and central CI/CD policy management, along with several other host security features and architecture improvements. These enhancements empower organizations to implement cloud security across the full DevOps lifecycle on any cloud and any stack, and ultimately unite previously divided lines of business toward a common goal: implementation of a DevSecOps methodology to drive secure business innovation, scalability and growth.

Cloud Native Adoption Presents Security Challenges

Developer-led organizations are innovating with greater speed and agility than ever before, focusing on investments in software – both as a competency and as a competitive advantage.

Enterprises continue to modernize their software development lifecycles and embrace modern tools and processes, such as DevOps, containers and other cloud native architectures. This growth is happening in conjunction with constantly increasing, diverse cloud footprints, ultimately multiplying the number of entities to protect, both in production and across the application lifecycle.

As organizations move to automate more of their cloud infrastructure build processes, they are adopting and creating new infrastructure as code (IaC) templates. Without the help of the right security tools and processes, these infrastructure building blocks are being crafted with rampant vulnerabilities. The Unit 42 Cloud Threat Report, Spring 2020 found nearly 200,000 insecure IaC templates in use by organizations across the globe. These vulnerabilities create significant security risks.

Disparate approaches to security that lack consistency in controls across applications, data and infrastructure are not effective due to gaps in both visibility and protection. Further compounding the challenge, there’s abstraction layered upon abstraction, and security is no longer limited to security teams.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Enabling India to Work from Anywhere | Live Webinar | Monday 13th April 2020
Register Here 
close-image