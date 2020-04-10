Prisma Cloud Native Security Platform Embeds Security into DevOps Lifecycle

Read Article

Palo Alto Networks recently announced the latest release of Prisma Cloud which is a comprehensive Cloud Native Security Platform. This release offers DevOps and SecOps teams added visibility and security with advanced “shift left” capabilities and central CI/CD policy management, along with several other host security features and architecture improvements. These enhancements empower organizations to implement cloud security across the full DevOps lifecycle on any cloud and any stack, and ultimately unite previously divided lines of business toward a common goal: implementation of a DevSecOps methodology to drive secure business innovation, scalability and growth.

Cloud Native Adoption Presents Security Challenges

Developer-led organizations are innovating with greater speed and agility than ever before, focusing on investments in software – both as a competency and as a competitive advantage.

Enterprises continue to modernize their software development lifecycles and embrace modern tools and processes, such as DevOps, containers and other cloud native architectures. This growth is happening in conjunction with constantly increasing, diverse cloud footprints, ultimately multiplying the number of entities to protect, both in production and across the application lifecycle.

As organizations move to automate more of their cloud infrastructure build processes, they are adopting and creating new infrastructure as code (IaC) templates. Without the help of the right security tools and processes, these infrastructure building blocks are being crafted with rampant vulnerabilities. The Unit 42 Cloud Threat Report, Spring 2020 found nearly 200,000 insecure IaC templates in use by organizations across the globe. These vulnerabilities create significant security risks.

Disparate approaches to security that lack consistency in controls across applications, data and infrastructure are not effective due to gaps in both visibility and protection. Further compounding the challenge, there’s abstraction layered upon abstraction, and security is no longer limited to security teams.

