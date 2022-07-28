Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  In An Industry First, Refyne Launches Salary On-Demand On Whatsapp

In An Industry First, Refyne Launches Salary On-Demand On Whatsapp

News
By Express Computer
WhatsApp updates (1)
0 15

Refyne, India’s leading salary on-demand platform, has announced the launch of its services on WhatsApp to provide customers with a fast, seamless, and convenient way to access their salaries, in real-time. With this, Refyne becomes India’s first financial wellness company to offer salary-on-demand on WhatsApp. Refyne enables employers to pay salaries to their employees between pay cycles, as they earn it, in real-time. With the launch of WhatsApp, employees can simply avail themselves of their accrued salaries in seconds.

With the availability of Refyne on WhatsApp, Salary On-Demand can be accessed by many more audiences who may be less tech-savvy yet comfortable with using WhatsApp. Users can get started by simply sending a Whatsapp to Refyne. They are guided through some quick and easy steps to complete the required KYC and on successful completion, they can begin transacting instantly. The service is fully compliant with RBI laws and the employee data remains secure as per Refyne’s privacy policy. Furthermore, all transactions are secure and follow two-factor authentication.

Chitresh Sharma, CEO; CO-Founder, Refyne said “In India, 1 in 3 people live paycheck to paycheck and a significant portion has zero or very limited access to credit. As a result many are underserved or unserved for reasons ranging from financial literacy to credit data to geographic constraints. We believe the combination of sensible financial products and technology can be a great enabler in driving financial inclusion. Given Whatsapp’s penetration in India, we feel it is a step in the right direction for making Salary On-Demand accessible to a large number of Indians.”

Over 80% of Indians run out of their salary before the month ends. The current inflation and uncertainty continue to add pressure to meet daily financial needs. No access to credit or formal loans, coupled with a poor understanding of financial products, drives many people to take high-interest loans pushing them into vicious debt cycles and financial stress. More and more companies in India are recognizing their role in driving financial wellness for employees and the impact it has on business. Salary On-Demand has enabled several employees to meet their daily needs without expensive payday loans, making them stress-free, motivated, and engaged at the workplace. Refyne now supports 11 Indian languages on its app and can be accessed on Google Playstore and iOS as well.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image