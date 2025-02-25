Indegene launches Cortex, A fit-for-purpose Generative AI platform, verticalised for the life sciences industry

Indegene launched Cortex, a fit-for-purpose Generative AI (GenAI) platform, verticalised for the life sciences industry. As a life sciences-specialist knowledge engineering and multi- agent orchestration platform, Cortex by Indegene enables life sciences leaders to adopt and scale this transformative technology with enterprise-grade governance.

This innovative platform is strategically essential to developing and scaling high-value life sciences use cases such as streamlining the content supply chain, making medical writing more effective and efficient, and accelerating Medical-Legal-Regulatory (MLR) reviews. Its knowledge engineering interface codifies Indegene’s 25+ years of subject matter expertise into advanced knowledge graphs using a domain- friendly interface. Moreover, its fit-for-purpose agents can be configured with any preferred Large Language Model (LLM) and evolve as LLM state-of-the-art improves. Further, its multi-agent orchestration enables use case-specific applications for enterprise-wide system integration.

Together, these yield more reliable, accurate and trustworthy outcomes from LLM-based agents with substantially faster turnaround times and better ROI at lower risk, relative to industry-agnostic platforms. This GenAI platform’s embedded domain knowledge graphs capture nuances and details of life sciences’ processes and tasks and benefit from continuous improvement.

“Life sciences leaders believe in GenAI’s potential to transform and modernise their commercialisation processes,” said Manish Gupta, Chairperson and CEO, Indegene. “They also demand an enterprise-grade platform that assures them of the security, governance, scalability and business value essential to adopting technology across the enterprise. With this GenAI platform, we codify our 25+ years of practitioner experience letting life sciences leaders make the most of this transformative technology.”

Tarun Mathur, CTO, Indegene, added, “Life sciences leaders demand an AI infrastructure that adapts to new business models, processes and experiences. Our new GenAI platform empowers them to develop their own intellectual property (IP), leveraging Indegene’s technology and knowledge engineering practices. We look forward to supporting the wide number of use cases they apply this exciting technology to and the value they realise in the process.”

Leading industry analysts recognise Indegene’s bold vision and market impact in adopting and scaling GenAI in the life sciences industry. HFS Research, a global business research consultancy recognised Indegene as a Horizon 3 OneEcosystem Exponential Leader for leveraging GenAI to collaborate across the life sciences and healthcare ecosystem to improve health outcomes, enhance stakeholder experience and optimise costs. Everest Group, a leading research and advisory firm identified Indegene as a Front- Runner for scaling GenAI, capturing industry-specific use cases, building partnerships and delivering value.