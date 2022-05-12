Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  India is at the cusp of embracing a digital revolution across the country at a scale that’s unforeseen

India is at the cusp of embracing a digital revolution across the country at a scale that’s unforeseen

News
By Express Computer
0 19

On the occasion of National Technology Day, Rajesh Ganesan, President, ManageEngine and Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of Research, ManageEngine, share their views

Rajesh Ganesan, President, ManageEngine

Technology touches and improves the lives of individuals, families, communities, businesses, and nations, and effective application of it has been the greatest differentiator in terms of how nations progress. On this national technology day, we urge people who have benefited from leveraging technology to make two important decisions. The first is to enable access to technology for people who don’t have the privilege or access to it. And the second is to not just consume but also contribute to creating technology and building the know-how to apply technologies in the surrounding communities. These small steps will lead us towards building more empowered communities and a strong, self-reliant nation

Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of Research, ManageEngine

India is at the cusp of embracing a digital revolution across the country at a scale that’s unforeseen, thanks to advances in technology like unified payments interfaces. India’s completely digital vaccination platform, COWIN, is a testament to the country’s capacity to scale implementation and adoption of technology driving the digital revolution. As we accelerate this digital journey, it’s pertinent to understand and appreciate the importance of IT in our country’s growth. Today, the first touchpoint of many businesses is digital, and IT teams have to be equipped with the right tools and techniques to ensure systems stay up and relevant. There has also been an ever-increasing cyber security threat landscape, which has to be addressed with emerging defense techniques that include technologies like AI. Unlocking the true potential of IT by integrating it with the latest technology will be a key factor in the next decade of India’s growth in technology

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Intel & Oracle present Technology Day (Maharashtra) , E Governance Champion Awards
Register Now
close-image