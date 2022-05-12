On the occasion of National Technology Day, Rajesh Ganesan, President, ManageEngine and Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of Research, ManageEngine, share their views

Rajesh Ganesan, President, ManageEngine

Technology touches and improves the lives of individuals, families, communities, businesses, and nations, and effective application of it has been the greatest differentiator in terms of how nations progress. On this national technology day, we urge people who have benefited from leveraging technology to make two important decisions. The first is to enable access to technology for people who don’t have the privilege or access to it. And the second is to not just consume but also contribute to creating technology and building the know-how to apply technologies in the surrounding communities. These small steps will lead us towards building more empowered communities and a strong, self-reliant nation

Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of Research, ManageEngine

India is at the cusp of embracing a digital revolution across the country at a scale that’s unforeseen, thanks to advances in technology like unified payments interfaces. India’s completely digital vaccination platform, COWIN, is a testament to the country’s capacity to scale implementation and adoption of technology driving the digital revolution. As we accelerate this digital journey, it’s pertinent to understand and appreciate the importance of IT in our country’s growth. Today, the first touchpoint of many businesses is digital, and IT teams have to be equipped with the right tools and techniques to ensure systems stay up and relevant. There has also been an ever-increasing cyber security threat landscape, which has to be addressed with emerging defense techniques that include technologies like AI. Unlocking the true potential of IT by integrating it with the latest technology will be a key factor in the next decade of India’s growth in technology