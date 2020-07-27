India Transact Launches Ongo Accept, A Contactless Payment App

Read Article

To eliminate the everyday payment hassles, India Transact Services Limited (ITLS), one of the leading digital payments solutions company announced the launch of Ongo Accept– an Android-based app that enables the merchant to accept multiple payment modes through one single application. The application gives the merchant best in class experience of zero contact payment acceptance.

Ongo-Accept is a user-friendly payment app custom made for businesses to collect payments digitally. It allows merchants to accept digital payments anywhere anytime with a smartphone and keep a track of all the transactions and accounts daily.

Whether one owns a supermarket or a Kirana store, a café or a shop or one is a startup owner or a well-established entrepreneur or even a freelancer, one can easily avail Ongo Accept. It addresses all the needs being the perfect app for the seller.

The three key payment options that Ongo Accept provides are Link-based payments (UPI/Netbanking/Credit Card/Debit Card/EMI), UPI and Bharat QR. These are some of the most common modes of transaction used by people. Link-based payment is an easy to use portal where one can generate a payment link in seconds by entering the customer’s name and mobile number. Once the link is generated, It can be shared with the customer through WhatsApp, text message or an email. The customer can then open the link, input the required bank details and make payment instantly through a payment gateway.

Through UPI, you can accept funds using QR and forget putting in your bank details again and again. Bharat QR provides a hassle-free and quick payment environment to the customers by generating QR codes to receive payments.

On the launch of Ongo Accept, Mr. Sunil Khosla, President- Digital Business, India Transact Services Limited said, “We are delighted to launch ‘Ongo Accept- a contactless payment app for merchants’. At India Transact, we are committed to provide best services to our merchant partners basis their needs and challenges. Through our in-depth research on what the merchant needs to ensure hassle-free payment acceptance, we came up with Ongo Accept. It is a one stop solution for merchants to accept payments hassle-freeand contact free. Today, merchants need a user-friendly interface which makes digital payments easy and is accessible through majority of bank apps. Ongo Accept offers all of it together in one interface.

“Moreover, considering the apprehensions of users, the app is also secured with safety features which protects the customers’ information and builds their trust.The app is surely going to help the merchants and the customers in a great way during these tough times.”, he added.

