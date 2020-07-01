Indian App Mezo to Make SMS Smart, Secure & Spam-free

Read Article

Optinno Mobitech, the award-winning app development start-up from Pune, has launched intelligent India specific app to sort incoming messages on the basis of Personal, Business, and Bank Statements. In the day to day lives of a regular smartphone user numerous unsolicited sales SMS’s cause a lot of disturbance. This leads to a struggle of finding a piece of particular important information in one’s SMS inbox. It happens so frequently with most smartphone users that they wish their SMS inbox would show only relevant & actionable messages.

Mezo, the one-of-its-kind app doesn’t just sort SMS but also filters spams, lets you see your financial transactions in statement manner, and gives reminders for utility bills and payments. Mezo App also reminds users of all sorts of due dates like doctor appointments, taxes, travels, and so on. This Artificial Intelligence-driven messaging app works offline.

Sagar Bedmutha, Founder & CEO of Optinno explaining the uniqueness of the app said “Utility of SMS has evolved. With the paucity of time and heavy information overload, the SMS inbox needs an upgrade. Mezo promises to make life easier for busy Indians by smartly managing their SMS. Early users tell us that Mezo has quickly become one of the most useful apps in their phone and they love the rich SMS experience.”.

What sets Mezo stand out from other messages apps is its strong focus on user data privacy & security. For example, Mezo does not ask any mobile number or email registration as it always works in private mode. All SMS are processed offline and on the device without uploading them to any server. It is powered with security algorithms to catch & filter phishing messages that may trap you in financial frauds.

In India, where telemarketers change SIM frequently to continue pestering prospective consumers, other calls and SMS-blocking apps are not fully effective. Recently, TRAI had asked mobile operators to deploy blockchain or digital ledger technology (DLT) to ensure telemarketing messages are sent only to interested mobile but a petition was filed against the norm by a telemarketer.

Mezo accurately filters 99% spam. Despite TRAI norms, mobile subscribers have still not got any respite from unwanted commercial calls and SMS. Also, it is challenging to trace spammers who use special codes to send bulk text messages. In times like today where Chinese apps are being banned and local Indian made apps are being encouraged by the Govt of India, Made In India Mezo App is a go-to source for any smartphone user to download and utilize a trustworthy and user/data-safety app.

With Mezo, the whole SMS messaging gets delightful and easy with a plethora of well-thought features like OTP flash, brand logos, tagging to bank accounts, SMS backup on Google Drive and dark theme.

Mezo is truly an indigenous app in which reviewers say that it fulfills local messaging needs much better and beats any top-notch SMS app by a margin. It is free and can be downloaded from Android Playstore link below

