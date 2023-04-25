Express Computer

Indian CISOs struggle to get the support required to be resilient against cyber attacks: Trellix Research

Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), will highlight new research and insights on stage at the 2023 RSA Conference. Released the other day, “The Mind of the CISO” research is the result of a survey of global Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across every major industry and reveals how they work amidst a tumultuous threat landscape, which business functions hold them back, and what they need to be successful.

“Our research shows CISOs are motivated by a mission to protect. Yet, CISOs tell us they feel unsupported, unheard, and invisible,” said Bryan Palma, CEO of Trellix. “I’ve been a CISO, it can be the loneliest position in tech,” Palma continued, “Now is the time, with AI in the hands of both good and bad actors, to revolutionize SecOps strategies and fight back against criminals. We need to empower our CISOs to win every time.”

The research revealed key pain points CISOs experience, including:

o   Not enough support. All CISOs in India surveyed said they struggle at some level to get support from the executive board for the resources needed to maintain cybersecurity strength. 62% think their jobs would be easier if all employees across the entire business were better aware of the challenges of cybersecurity. In addition, 30% of CISOs cite a lack of skilled talent on their team as a primary challenge.

o   The pressure is high. 84% of CISOs in India have managed a major cybersecurity incident once, and 44% report this has happened more than once. 84% of respondents feel fully or mostly accountable for the incidents and 52% experienced major attrition from the Security Operations team as a direct result.

o   Working with too many of the wrong solutions. With organizations reporting using an average of 25 individual security solutions, 34% say a top hurdle is having too many pieces of technology without a sole source of truth. CISOs can find the number of security solutions available to them overwhelming, unnecessary, and challenging.

o   The right solutions would make a difference. 98% agree having the right tools in place would save them considerable time. 50% want access to a single integrated enterprise tool to optimize security investments.

“Along with their core responsibility of keeping a company and its assets safe, today CISOs in India are fighting stringent IT budgets, scarcity of skilled cybersecurity professionals, and having the right IT security systems in place. There is simply too much to do with too few resources. To make their lives easier, security leaders must adopt a unified IT security solution that is constantly evolving to protect against the most sophisticated cyber threats along with encouraging a culture of cyber awareness for a resilient organization,” said Mahipal Nair, Managing Director, Trellix India & Vice President/Head of Human Resources APJ.

Today, at the RSA 2023 Conference, Bryan Palma will deliver a keynote “SIEM There, Done That: Rising Up in the SecOps Revolution” where he will discuss how the industry must innovate to support organizations’ fight against cybercriminals and support CISOs by re-imagining the SOC of the future.

