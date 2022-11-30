Express Computer

Indian Engineering and Construction enterprises accelerate cloud adoption to enhance their customer experience

News
By Express Computer
As Indian Engineering and Construction enterprises prioritize digital transformation to drive much-needed changes to business processes, and systems and become future-ready, they choose SAP’s cloud ERP solution: ‘RISE with SAP’ to help them become intelligent and sustainable in the cloud and foster business innovation.

The engineering sector is the largest of the industrial sectors in India. It accounts for 27% of the total factories in the industrial sector and has experienced rapid growth in recent years. Fragmented knowledge sharing, the development of technological capabilities and skills, safety concerns, and disruptive supply chains continue to be major sectoral challenges. However, as organizations adapt to the new normal, they prioritize digital transformation and believe that investing in cloud technology can help them unlock new opportunities and be future-fit.

Prominent Indian enterprises such as Prestige Estates Projects Limited – one of India’s leading property development companies, Pacific Development Corporation Limited – a privately owned group that marks its presence in retail, residential, education, and hospitality, and Malbros International Private Limited – leading real estate company, Signature Global (India) Private Limited – leading housing providers, Nambiar Builders Private Limited – premium real estate company, Alekhya Homes Building Systems Pvt Ltd – renowned real estate company, have all recently adopted RISE with SAP, thus accelerating their enterprise transformation with the cloud.

Shaji Mudappathi, CFO, Nambiar Builders Private Limited, said, “At Nambiar, we are committed to providing unfailing integrity in customer engagement and quality assurance. After adopting RISE with SAP, our supply chains and finance processes have been greatly simplified. What’s more is that we now have a better audit trail, easy and stress-free compliance, and most importantly a 100% uptime.”

“Macroeconomic and emerging digital trends are triggering the need for Indian engineering, chemical and construction enterprises to embark on digital transformation journeys, aiding them to achieve strategic priorities that require end-to-end connectivity across the business value chain to become intelligent organizations that lead the way, said Vinita Rai, Head of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP India. “We’re seeing an increase in demand for cloud technology across these sectors, as they address dynamic market conditions and customers who prefer enterprises that prioritize sustainability agenda,” she added.

“Today digital technologies such as the cloud are quickly emerging as key enablers for driving business innovation and differentiation. With RISE with SAP, we’re confident that we will be able to now unlock new ways to drive revenues, operational efficacy, and systems modernization. We’re excited to leverage SAP technology to steer our company towards digitalization and lead with industry innovation,” said Srinivasa Rao Chakka, AVP-IT&SAP, Prestige Estates Projects Limited.

RISE with SAP will not only ensure seamless cloud adoption and transformation of SAP’s customers but will also provide them access to the real benefits of cloud-enabled change. SAP is dedicated to helping its clients become more flexible, pertinent, efficient, and agile.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

