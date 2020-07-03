Indian social app Chingari garners 11 million downloads on Google Play Store

Read Article

Chingari App, a video-based Made in India platform, has achieved the feat of 11 million downloads in less than 22 days. The popularity of the short video-sharing app is such that it is among the Top 2 free apps on the Google Play Store for more than a week now.

Earlier, the app had reached the milestone of 3 million downloads in just 10 days and had garnered about 500,000 downloads in just about 72 hours.

Mr Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder of the Chingari App, said, “It is so heartening to see that we are surpassing our own record each day. Our retention numbers and the app’s daily engagement time are also witnessing a solid increase. We thank all our users for their trust and would like to invite all others to join our Made in India app for the daily dose of entertainment. Our team is working round the clock to provide all our customers with a seamless experience.”

Post the Government of India’s order to ban Chinese app TikTok, youngsters in the country have joined Chingari in large numbers.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Chingari App said, “I thank and congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking strict action against Chinese apps for spying on Indian citizens. We would like to welcome all TikTok users to come and try Chingari, a 100% “Made In India” app, which is made for passionate Indians.”

The developers of Chingari give utmost importance to data privacy and ensure that the data of users is not misused in any manner.

Acknowledging the amazing features of the indigenous app, noted industrialist and philanthropist Mr Anand Mahindra has also joined the Chingari platform. In a humble gesture, he also supported the platform via a tweet.

Chingari doesn’t just give fame but also money to content creators. The app pays a content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For every video uploaded on the Chingari app, one gets points (per view) which can be redeemed for money.

The app is available in multiple languages — including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

