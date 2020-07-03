Five Years Of ‘Digital India’ Campaign: How Is India Faring?

Read Article

Recently, Aadhar architect Nandan Nilekani said that Ease of Doing Business and Artificial Intelligence must be the core focus areas for the India government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative in the upcoming years. The former Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had also praised the steps that the Indian government has taken towards the Digital India initiative. On this occasion, Express Computer reached out to several industry leaders asking for their opinion about the same.

Ashwani Rawat, Co-Founder & Director, Transerve Technologies says, “India is one of the fastest-growing digitising nations in the world; driven by an explosion in gadgets connectivity, the permeation of internet infrastructure, the exponential growth of data consumption, and the emergence of start-ups in the digital transformation space that are creating new livelihoods, services and wealth for millions of Indians.

The Digital India campaign has led India to substantial growth with a massive push in the use of the Internet and data. A lot of emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and GIS are supporting the initiatives of Digital India, and taking our nation more and more towards digitisation. The use of technology in the prevailing pandemic is one classic example of how our country has become absolutely self-reliant particularly in the face of international dilemmas.”

Nilekani further said that while the investments that was done in the early days, are paying off now, and that India has been coming up with ways to deploy technology for ease of doing business and also allow enterprises to flourish with minimum human interaction also in the government sectors. Dr. Arvind Singhatiya, Founder and CEO LegalKart, holds the view that, “Digital India is a catalyst for entrepreneurship in India. Start-ups are driven by technology and they have changed the way we live our lives today by removing the geographical barriers and enabling data-driven decision making. The revolutionary initiative successfully accomplished the objective of promoting an informed & connected society while providing a level playing field for all kinds of business opportunities. There has been an eminent increase in employment generation across various sectors as well. Entrepreneurship has bloomed with the aid of digitalization. Indian entrepreneurs are able to readily access the global platform and expand their operations.”

Atul Kumar, Co-Founder, Fraazo, is of the opinion that digitisation is redefining business in multiple ways and is increasingly a key success factor for every venture, be it the Government or Private players. “Data penetration and affordability has grown at an unprecedented pace collapsing information barriers for individuals and enterprises, redefining the playing field and disrupting traditional strongholds which were considered impenetrable.

Digitalisation has further proliferated employment opportunities and enabled the Work from Home opportunity which was hitherto unfathomable. With the current scenario, it could help us achieve economic growth and fight the pandemic at the same time.

Needless to mention, Digital proliferation has been a blessing in disguise for AgriTech players like us while boosting farmer incomes by diminishing the role of middlemen who were the biggest supply chain bottleneck since decades” he concludes.

