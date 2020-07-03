Google Says That Searches Related To COVID-19 Have Dropped In June

Read Article

As per reports, Coronavirus-centric searches have dropped, however, volumes remain almost more than double that of February, as revealed by Google, while they were detailing search trends in India for the month of June. One of the most prominent ones have been ‘coronavirus news’ that spiked over 3,450%. Most people on Google also were prominently engaged in searching for the Corona virus-related vaccine. However, the customer interest areas shifted to the demise of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, that had seen a spike on June 14th.

Google further revealed that all searches with regards to coronavirus over June have dropped 66% from May. Also, that the top trending coronavirus search query on the website was that of coronavirus news, although searches that were related to ‘vaccine for coronavirus latest update’ have also been up with more than 1,350% increase, as was being reported last month.

In a note, Google had said that all related searches for vaccines were elevated at more than five times the usual monthly results. Queries like ‘Patanjali corona medicine’, ‘Global vaccine summit’, and ‘Dexamethasone’ were at the top.

Also, out of the leading trending question for coronavirus that emerged on Google in June were being led by ‘which mask is the best for coronavirus?’ Additionally, several people also had been searching for ‘how did New Zealand defeat Coronavirus?’ and also ‘Is coronavirus weakening?’ Along with this, the top ten states where the virus has been the most searched over the last month was Goa, that was being followed by Delhi and Chandigarh.

The other trending searches on Google were that of Father’s Day and the solar eclipse. Just recently, Google has found a competitor for its video conferencing platform Google Meet, where Reliance Jio just recently forayed with its app called JioMeet. Times would state whether Jio outshines them, or if Google turns out victorious.

