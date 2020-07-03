Read Article

JioMeet, a free video-conferencing app launched by Reliance Jio is their stepping into a new genre altogether. The telecom company launched its video conferencing app not with too much fanfare on Thursday night, and its apps are pretty much available both on Google Play Store and App store. This comes after a non stop steak of funding updates, when Reliance Jio released its first new product, and is also competing with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and other video conferencing tools that are popular.

As goes its features, JioMeet supports direct calls (1:1 calling) along with hoisting meetings that can accommodate upto 100 people. According to Reliance Jio, this app offers enterprise-grade host controls. One can sign up with their phone number or email id, and the meeting supports HD quality. Additionally, it’s free to use and one can create unlimited meetings per day, those meetings can also be password protected and also supportive of a waiting room like Zoom.

A fundraising spree was seen by Reliance Jio from April that continued through June, that kickstarted with a deal with Facebook, where Facebook had acquired 9.99% of Jio. The telecom giant has now launched its first new product in a while, which is apart from support for use directly through one’s browser, and also has apps for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android, the links of these can be found in the Jio site.

The interface of the platform is quite simple, looking quite similar to Zoom, however most users said that it looked like other leading apps. As per JioMeet, the app supports multi device login support, that can be used on five devices, and also one can seamlessly switch between devices while on a call. It’s unique feature ‘Safe Driving Mode’ offers standard options like screen sharing.

Jio has been testing the app for a couple of months now that it’s made available to the public. Now, it’s to be seen as to what unique and engaging qualities do the rivals come up with.

