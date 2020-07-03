Unicommerce partners with Yellow Messenger to streamline Direct-to-Consumer selling operations for brands

Read Article

Yellow Messenger and Unicommerce, an e-commerce focused supply chain SaaS platform, have announced the strategic partnership to help FMCG and CPG brands manage their retail operations efficiently. As a part of the partnership, Yellow Messenger’s Conversational AI platform will enable consumers to place orders directly through WhatsApp chatbots and the orders received through multiple sales channels can be managed on a centralized platform by Unicommerce. The direct order through WhatsApp chatbots will help consumers save time and the centralized platform will help companies to streamline their operations and deliver products efficiently, thereby improving the overall e-commerce experience of the end customer.

The lockdown has led to companies being innovative in their execution and we have particularly seen the FMCG and CPG brands focus on establishing Direct2consumer sales channels. This collaboration will empower brands and retailers to develop a direct relationship with consumers and manage business operations across multiple sales channels on a single dashboard. The Unicommerce dashboard allows brands and retailers to check inventory levels, orders, shipping status, sales, and every other aspect on a single platform.

Speaking on the partnership, Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce said “At Unicommmerce, we are always working towards simplifying e-commerce selling for retailers and ecommerce players. Our partnership with Yellow Messenger will further solidify our commitment in this direction. With this collaboration, we aim to help retail brands to provide enhanced online shopping experience on social media and enable retailers with a centralized platform to view and manage their inventory & orders efficiently. Yellow Messenger is one of the finest conversation AI platforms in the industry and we are glad to have them as our partner. We will continue to leverage the power of technology solutions to provide an integrated e-commerce selling platform to our customers.”

“The future state of digital commerce will necessitate supporting so many channels that it will be impractical and likely impossible to dedicate individual teams to each one. And that is where, a new age, yet proven technology like conversational commerce can become a tactic and strategy both, to enable digital commerce over the long run, all from a single platform. We’re proud to partner with Unicommerce in delivering an end-to-end D2C on WhatsApp Solution for their clients,” said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-founder, Yellow Messenger

Yellow Messenger’s AI-powered WhatsApp chatbots, used by over 200 global enterprises for consumer engagement, allow consumers to purchase and pay for their orders, seamlessly within WhatsApp. It can not only predict customer preferences correctly but also enable absolute tracking for both brands and consumers. The chatbot orchestrates with multiple backend integrations and responds to consumer’s product-related queries both on desktop and mobile platforms.

Today, Unicommerce is India’s biggest e-commerce focused supply chain SaaS platform, which processes over 20% of India’s e-commerce volumes (2 Million orders a day) and works with all the leading e-commerce players and retailers of the country. The 100+ seamless integrations across marketplaces, shopping carts, logistics providers, and ERP solutions, make it a one of the sought after SaaS platform of India.

