India’s digital identity future shifts toward self-sovereign models

India’s digital identity ecosystem is undergoing a significant transformation, moving away from centralised frameworks toward decentralised, consent-driven models that prioritise user control, privacy, and trust.

As digital services continue to scale rapidly, traditional identity systems are increasingly showing signs of strain. Challenges such as data breaches, fragmented architectures, and rising user expectations are prompting a shift in how digital identity is designed and managed.

At the centre of this evolution is Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI), a model that enables individuals to own and control their personal data. By allowing users to selectively share verified credentials and reducing reliance on centralised repositories, SSI lays the groundwork for more secure, interoperable, and scalable digital ecosystems.

India is uniquely positioned to accelerate this transition, backed by its robust digital public infrastructure. Platforms such as Aadhaar, UPI, and DigiLocker have already demonstrated the country’s ability to build and operate population-scale systems. These foundational capabilities provide a strong base for advancing next-generation identity frameworks.

Digi Yatra stands out as a practical example of how decentralised identity models can be deployed at scale. Built on a privacy-first, consent-based architecture, it leverages decentralised identifiers and verifiable credentials to enable seamless, contactless airport travel while maintaining strong data protection standards. With a presence across 38 airports and more than 22 million users, the platform reflects the growing viability of user-centric identity systems.

“Digital identity is entering a new phase where trust is built through user control, not data accumulation,” said Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO, Digi Yatra Foundation. “It is possible to deliver seamless experiences while remaining firmly privacy-first.”

The potential of such frameworks extends well beyond aviation. Sectors including finance, healthcare, and public services stand to benefit from interoperable identity systems that can enable secure, frictionless interactions across domains.

Globally, there is also increasing alignment around open identity standards such as the World Wide Web Consortium’s Verifiable Credentials, the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Digital Travel Credential, and the International Air Transport Association’s One ID initiative. This convergence is expected to accelerate the development of cross-border digital identity ecosystems.

“The evolution of digital identity is about building a resilient trust architecture for the digital economy,” said Vinayak Godse, CEO, Data Security Council of India. “As systems scale, embedding interoperability, security, and user control into digital infrastructure becomes critical.”

As the digital economy expands, the move toward self-sovereign identity signals a broader shift—one where identity is no longer centrally managed, but user-controlled and trust-driven.