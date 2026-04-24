Agentic AI to autonomous enterprises: Are businesses ready to hand over decision-making?

By Abhishek Agarwal, President – Judge India & Global Delivery, The Judge Group- a leading IT solutions company

There is a question that is starting to surface in boardrooms and technology leadership conversations that would have seemed like science fiction three years ago: at what point does it make sense to let an AI system make decisions without human review? Not decisions in the abstract, but specific, high-frequency operational decisions — supplier selection, customer escalation routing, budget reallocation, workforce scheduling, inventory management — that currently consume significant human attention and that AI systems are demonstrably capable of handling more quickly and, in some cases, more accurately.

Agentic AI is what made this question real. Earlier AI systems were primarily analytical — they processed information, generated outputs, and left the decision to a human. Agentic systems are different. They can take sequences of actions, call tools and APIs, orchestrate other systems, adapt their approach based on intermediate results, and pursue defined objectives across multiple steps without human intervention at each stage. An agentic AI system managing a customer support workflow does not just recommend a response — it drafts, sends, follows up, escalates if thresholds are breached, and closes the ticket. The human may review the outcome, but they are not in the loop at every decision point.

The business case for this is not hard to make. Speed, scale, and consistency are the core arguments. An agentic system can handle thousands of simultaneous decisions without fatigue, without the cognitive load effects that make human decision-making degrade under pressure, and without the calendar friction that delays human review. For high-volume, well-defined operational domains — claims processing, compliance monitoring, software deployment pipelines, routine procurement — the efficiency gains from removing human review from every decision point are real and significant.

But the readiness question is where the conversation becomes considerably more complex. Handing decision-making to an autonomous system is not only a technology problem. It is a governance problem, a trust problem, and an accountability problem. When an agentic system makes a consequential decision that turns out to be wrong, and it will, because all decision systems produce errors — who is accountable? The organisation that deployed the system? The technology vendor who built it? The data scientists who trained it? The business leader who chose not to include human review in the workflow? These questions do not have clear answers in most current governance frameworks, and the organisations moving fastest toward autonomous operations are often moving ahead of their own ability to answer them.

The data quality and integration challenge compound this. Agentic AI systems are only as good as the information environments they operate in. An autonomous procurement agent making supplier decisions based on incomplete, siloed, or outdated data does not just make a bad decision; it makes it confidently and at scale, without the hesitation that a human decision-maker would apply when something feels off. The organisations best positioned to deploy autonomous decision-making are those that have invested seriously in data infrastructure — clean, connected, real-time, and appropriately governed. Most enterprises, assessed honestly, are not yet there.

The human-in-the-loop debate is where practitioner opinion is currently most divided. One view holds that meaningful human oversight at every consequential decision point is non-negotiable and that the accountability, the regulatory exposure, and the reputational risk of fully autonomous decision-making in complex business domains are not worth the efficiency gain. The opposing view holds that requiring human review of every AI-generated decision defeats much of the purpose of agentic systems, and that the solution is not more human intervention but better system design, clearer exception protocols, and appropriate confidence thresholds that trigger human review automatically when the system encounters decisions outside its training distribution.

The emerging consensus, at least among organisations that have moved beyond the pilot phase, is that the answer is domain-specific. Fully autonomous operation makes sense in domains where the decision space is well-defined, the data quality is high, the error cost is recoverable, and the volume makes human review genuinely impractical. It makes much less sense in domains where the stakes are high, the context is ambiguous, the regulatory environment is explicit about human accountability, or the decisions involve the kind of ethical judgment that no model has yet demonstrated reliable capacity for.

For technology and managed services organisations working with enterprises on AI adoption, the most valuable contribution is not helping clients move to autonomous operations as quickly as possible. It is helping them answer the readiness question honestly — mapping their data maturity, their governance frameworks, their risk tolerance, and their specific decision domains against what autonomous AI systems can and cannot do reliably today. The autonomous enterprise is a direction, not a destination, and the organisations that get there sustainably are those who build toward it thoughtfully rather than those who move fastest. The difference between deploying agentic AI well and deploying it prematurely will, in many cases, be the difference between competitive advantage and an accountability crisis that sets the entire programme back by years.