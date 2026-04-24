CrowdStrike launches Project QuiltWorks to combat AI-driven vulnerabilities

Announced in Bengaluru, the initiative brings together a powerful ecosystem of partners—including Accenture, EY, IBM Cybersecurity Services, Kroll, and OpenAI—to help enterprises address a pressing concern at the board level: are we exposed to AI-discovered risks?

At the core of the initiative is the recognition that frontier AI models from labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic are dramatically accelerating vulnerability discovery, exposing flaws in production code that traditional tools and human reviews often miss. These include logic errors, design weaknesses, and previously undetectable exploit paths—shrinking the window between vulnerability discovery and real-world exploitation.

A coordinated response to a new class of risk

To address this challenge, CrowdStrike has also introduced its Frontier AI Readiness and Resilience Service, delivering continuous, expert-led engagements to help organisations assess and respond to AI-driven risks.

“Every board in the world is asking their CISO the same question: are we exposed and are we protected?” said George Kurtz, CEO and Founder of CrowdStrike. “Project QuiltWorks is how the industry comes together to give every organization the answer their board needs.”

The coalition combines AI-driven vulnerability discovery with real-world adversary intelligence and enterprise-scale remediation capabilities. Powered by the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform—which processes trillions of security events daily—the initiative prioritizes vulnerabilities based not just on severity scores, but on actual exploitability and attacker behavior.

Moving beyond traditional vulnerability management

Unlike conventional approaches that rely heavily on CVSS scores and periodic scanning, Project QuiltWorks introduces a continuous, intelligence-driven model for vulnerability management.

The framework spans four key areas:

Assessment: Evaluating an organisation’s current security posture and remediation capacity

Evaluating an organisation’s current security posture and remediation capacity Model deployment: Using frontier AI to scan applications and codebases for deeply embedded, exploitable flaws

Using frontier AI to scan applications and codebases for deeply embedded, exploitable flaws Risk prioritisation: Leveraging red team expertise and adversary intelligence to rank threats by real-world impact

Leveraging red team expertise and adversary intelligence to rank threats by real-world impact Remediation: Delivering guided, code-level fixes alongside board-ready risk reporting

This shift reflects a broader industry reality—AI is not only enhancing defense capabilities but also empowering attackers, making static and reactive security models increasingly obsolete.

Scaling expertise across the ecosystem

A defining aspect of Project QuiltWorks is its scale. With a network of over 10,000 certified professionals, the initiative extends beyond technology to deliver hands-on remediation inside enterprises. Systems integrators and consulting partners play a critical role in translating AI-driven insights into actionable fixes at the code level.

Industry leaders backing the initiative highlighted the urgency of this shift. Accenture emphasized the need to secure the software development lifecycle in the AI era, while EY pointed to the growing gap between innovation and risk readiness. IBM underscored the emergence of fast-moving, autonomous AI-driven threats, and Kroll revealed that over 90% of its clients are already encountering AI-related cyber incidents.

From the AI ecosystem, OpenAI reinforced the importance of collaboration. Dane Stuckey, CISO at OpenAI, noted that advanced AI capabilities must be paired with trusted access and coordinated defense strategies to strengthen resilience across the digital landscape.

Redefining cybersecurity for the AI era

Project QuiltWorks signals a fundamental shift in how the industry approaches cybersecurity—from isolated defense mechanisms to collaborative, intelligence-sharing ecosystems designed to operate at machine speed.

As AI continues to compress the gap between vulnerability discovery and exploitation, enterprises face mounting pressure to evolve their security strategies. Initiatives like QuiltWorks suggest that the future of cybersecurity will depend not just on better tools, but on deep partnerships that align AI innovation with collective defense.

In an era where AI is both the threat and the solution, collaboration may prove to be the most critical control layer of all.