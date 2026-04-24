Swiggy unveils ‘Builders Club’ to drive AI-led commerce innovation

Swiggy has announced plans to launch the Swiggy Builders Club, a new initiative aimed at developers, startups, and enterprises looking to build AI-driven commerce applications on its platform.

The program is positioned as the next phase of Swiggy’s platform evolution. While its earlier MCP rollout opened up core commerce infrastructure, Builders Club is designed to create an ecosystem around it—defining how developers engage, what they build, and how high-potential innovations can scale into deeper collaborations.

At launch, the initiative will provide access to three MCP servers and more than 18 API tools spanning food delivery, Instamart, and Dineout services. This will allow approved participants to develop AI-powered agents, copilots, and assistants capable of executing real-world actions such as ordering meals, purchasing groceries, or making dining reservations.

Unlike traditional developer programs, Builders Club aims to position participants not just as API users but as ecosystem contributors and long-term partners. The program will operate on an invite-based model, targeting developers, founders, and enterprise teams building AI-first solutions.

Swiggy’s Builders Club is powered by enterprise-grade AI infrastructure from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Key components include:

Amazon Bedrock: Provides unified access to leading AI models from providers such as Anthropic, Meta, and Mistral AI

AWS Trainium: Custom AI chips designed to reduce training costs and improve performance

Amazon Bedrock AgentCore: Enables developers to build AI agents using flexible frameworks and models.

Madhusudhan Rao, CTO, Swiggy, said the initiative reflects the company’s shift from being a platform provider to an ecosystem enabler. “Builders Club is the next step, extending access to developers and enterprises so they can build AI commerce applications at scale on top of Swiggy. We are moving from platform to ecosystem orchestrator, providing the foundational layer for AI-native commerce innovation. Built on AWS, with Amazon Bedrock and AgentCore, this gives our builder community enterprise-grade infrastructure from day one.”

Sandeep Dutta, President, AWS India and South Asia, added that the collaboration highlights how scalable AI infrastructure can accelerate innovation across India’s digital economy, enabling both startups and large enterprises to experiment and deploy AI solutions efficiently.

A key element of Builders Club is its integration with reusable “skills”—capabilities designed to help AI systems perform real-world tasks more effectively. The program brings together MCP integrations, real-world skills, and a forthcoming Builders Platform to create a unified development environment.

Participation in Builders Club will be application-based. Selected members will gain access to APIs, build prototypes, and showcase their solutions, with the invite-led approach aimed at maintaining quality and fostering early community momentum.

Beyond technical access, the program will offer:

Live API environments with generous usage limits

Direct engineering support and enablement resources

Co-branding opportunities for standout innovations

Growth and partnership support for scalable use cases

Entry into a broader ecosystem focused on AI-led commerce and future platform distribution.

With this initiative, Swiggy is looking to deepen its engagement with the developer community while accelerating the creation of AI-native commerce experiences across India’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.