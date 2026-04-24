Netskope introduces AI guardrails powered by Google Cloud TPUs to secure high-performance AI workflows

As enterprises accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, the challenge of securing increasingly autonomous and high-performance AI systems is coming into sharper focus. Addressing this need, Netskope has announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to launch an advanced AI Guardrails solution, designed to secure generative AI and agentic workflows at scale.

The solution, powered by Google Cloud Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) and integrated with Vertex AI, brings together high-performance computing with real-time security controls. It aims to ensure that enterprises can deploy AI systems without compromising on safety, compliance, or operational efficiency.

With global enterprise AI spending projected to exceed $867 billion by 2029, organisations are rapidly moving beyond chatbots to more complex autonomous AI agents capable of executing tasks independently. This shift has introduced new attack surfaces, making traditional security approaches insufficient for protecting dynamic, AI-driven environments.

Security that keeps pace with AI performance

A key differentiator of the Netskope One AI Guardrails solution is its ability to operate in line with the native speed of AI models. By leveraging Google Cloud TPUs, the platform performs real-time safety checks with minimal latency, ensuring that security does not become a bottleneck for high-throughput AI workloads.

The integration with Vertex AI further enables real-time content moderation using the same optimized infrastructure that powers Google’s AI services. This allows organisations to scale AI deployments while maintaining consistent oversight and control.

Safeguarding agentic AI ecosystems

As enterprises deploy autonomous agents that interact with tools, APIs, and external systems, the need for continuous verification becomes critical. Netskope’s solution introduces real-time policy enforcement across every step of an AI agent’s operation—from tool access to task execution.

It also addresses emerging risks unique to agentic AI, such as recursive loops and “ghost” commands, which can lead to system misuse or resource exhaustion. By detecting and interrupting such behaviours, the platform helps maintain operational integrity.

Additionally, built-in safeguards enforce moderation across sensitive categories, including harmful content, illegal activities, and requests involving confidential data, supporting responsible AI usage.

Proactive defence against AI-specific threats

Unlike traditional security tools that focus on static data protection, Netskope’s approach is designed for dynamic, multi-vector AI threats. The platform can detect and block risks such as prompt injection and model jailbreaking before they compromise AI systems.

As AI agents increasingly rely on APIs and external tools, the solution inspects interactions in real time to prevent indirect attacks and malicious executions. All threat detections are mapped to frameworks such as MITRE ATLAS™ and the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs, providing security teams with actionable and auditable insights.

Enabling compliance and data sovereignty

Another critical aspect of the solution is its deployment model. Netskope’s AI Guardrails operates within a customer’s Google Cloud environment, ensuring that sensitive data remains within governed boundaries. This architecture supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and the EU AI Act, while maintaining consistent policy enforcement across AI workflows.

Vineet Bhan, Director of Security and Identity Partnerships at Google Cloud, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, noting that it combines Google’s AI innovation with Netskope’s enterprise-grade security to help organisations build AI-driven businesses on a foundation of trust.

Sanjay Beri, CEO and Co-Founder of Netskope, added that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to enabling safe, high-performance AI adoption, allowing enterprises to pursue AI transformation with confidence.

As AI systems become more autonomous and deeply embedded in business operations, solutions like AI Guardrails signal a broader shift—where security is no longer an afterthought, but a foundational layer of AI innovation.