India's leading Location AI startup, GEO IQ looks to expand their team by 2X in FY'23 with global footprint in sight

News
By Express Computer
GeoIQ, India’s leading hyperlocal location AI startup, announced its plan to expand its team by 2X in FY’23. These roles are primarily in line with their expansion plans across India and overseas across both leadership and mid-level positions to lead their data teams in the financial and e-commerce sector. The organisation has achieved 10X ARR growth in the last 4 quarters and is on its way to reaching 5X growth in the next 2 quarters. Founded by IIT Alumnus Data Scientists, GeoIQ currently has a team of exceptional and experienced data scientists from India. 

Tusheet Shrivastava, CTO and Co-Founder, GeoIQ, says “There’s immense potential in real-world data, of which organisations today have barely scratched the surface. We at GeoIQ are determined to change that. We are building a world-class product and working with the most advanced tools and technologies to process TBs of data and convert them into real-time insights. We are looking for people who share our passion for technology and data.”

GeoIQ addresses the market’s need for reliable data-led decision-making. Businesses are yet to exploit the location-based data that is scattered and unstructured. GeoIQ’s AI and Machine Learning capabilities harness this data to augment real-time decisions such as performance prediction, credit risk, churn prediction, fraud detection, return-to-origin etc. They are one of the first companies to develop a nocode machine learning product with its own feature store. GeoIQ’s engine identifies the ‘why’ behind the ‘where’, thus unlocking patterns in business data and their locations. 

Having collaborated with some of the fastest-growing brands in India including  lenskart, zepto, DMI finance, paytm to name a few, GeoIQ has set its eyes on global expansion starting with the US market. They have recently raised $2.5 million in a round led by Lenskart along with existing investors 9Unicorns and Ecosystem Ventures.

Ankita, Co-Founder, GeoIQ, says “At GeoIQ, we are a lean team of high performers. We are looking for agile and passionate individuals to join our mission of redefining how organisations use data across the world and shape the future of data analytics across industries.”

GeoIQ is on a tremendous upward trajectory, assisting clients across multiple sectors like retail, insurance and fintech etc. GeoIQ is planning to deploy its ML platform beyond the Indian market and these hirings are in line with these expansion plans. The current vacancies include Data Scientist, Frontend/ Backend Engineer, Data Engineer, Product Manager, Business Development Manager, and Inside Sales.

