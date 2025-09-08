India’s sports-tech revolution: Rise of the digital fan economy and the US$ 130 billion opportunity

By Prashanth Rao, Partner, Deloitte India

India’s sporting landscape is seeing a rapid transformation. Moving beyond cricket, the sports ecosystem is becoming more diverse, digital and commercially significant. This shift is driven by technology, reshaping everything from how athletes train to how fans connect with their favourite teams and tournaments.

A joint Deloitte and Google report tilted Think Sports estimates that India’s sports economy, valued at US$52 billion in 2023, will more than double to US$130 billion by 2030. This market comprises “Core” sub-sectors (such as sporting goods, broadcasting and sports technology) and “Allied” sub-sectors (such as sports tourism, wearables and nutraceuticals).

The sports technology market stands out as a growing Core segment, attracting fans, giving rise to start-ups, and creating jobs and better digital experiences.

Technology’s impact on sports

The technology is changing sports both on the field and behind the scenes. Teams and athletes use AI-driven analytics to improve player selection, match strategies, and injury prevention and player performance. Players are adopting wearables and smart clothing to track real-time biometric data, which helps improve training and recovery. For example, All India Football Federation uses AI-powered scouting programmes to analyse game footage and spot new talent. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) relies on GPS-equipped vests to monitor player workload, optimise training and mitigate injury risks.

For referees and officials, tools such as Video-Assisted Referee (VAR) and predictive data systems are making sports more transparent and credible. At the grassroots level, digital discovery platforms and e-learning solutions are expanding access to coaching, talent identification and structured training, especially in rural and semi-urban India.

Integrating sports science and technology supports the National Sports Policy 2025, which recognises them as key to India’s future sporting success.

The digital fan economy

With 655 million sports fans, including a digitally-native Gen Z (making up 43 percent of the base), expectations have shifted from watching highlights on television to demanding personalised, interactive and immersive experiences.

OTT platforms are leading this change by making sports streaming more accessible. Features such as multi-camera angles, real-time statistics and regional language commentary, have expanded reach in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Non-live content, including analysis, behind-the-scene clips and short-form highlights, now attracts 20 percent more viewership.

Fantasy sports was an early driver of digital fan engagement, with more than 225 million Indians participating, as of FY24. It transformed passive viewers into active participants by allowing them to create virtual teams and track real-time player performance with a chance to win monetary rewards. The recent enactment of the “Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025” has impacted the fantasy sports industry. This legislation prohibits all forms of “online real money games”, thereby suspending fantasy sports activities involving financial stakes. This change also requires operators to redefine their business models to maintain fan engagement. In addition, the bill recognises e-sport as a competitive sport, paving the way for training academies, research centres, tournaments and policy incentives. Titles such as BGMI, Valorant, FIFA, DOTA 2 and Counter-Strike are also contributing to the growth of e-sports in India.

Non-fungible tokens and blockchain-based collectibles are enabling fans to “own” digital highlights, virtual merchandise and even exclusive access experiences. To further monetise fan interest, teams and leagues are offering virtual experiences, such as stadium tours and meet-and-greets with athletes.

Smart stadiums, immersive experiences and AR/VR

As India prepares to host more global tournaments, sports infrastructure needs to evolve. The foundation is being laid by building the next-generation of in-stadium services. Smart stadiums are designed to enhance the fan experience. They offer faster connectivity, high-tech displays, drone-based security and surveillance, and IoT-enabled crowd management. Features such as smart ticketing, in-seat food and merchandise ordering, real-time navigation, and personalised content on digital screens, are turning matchdays into fun and engaging events.

Immersive technologies, such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), are extending this experience outside the sports venue. From VR stadium tours to AR-enabled replays, the boundary between the physical and digital worlds is fading, making every game a multi-sensory spectacle.

The sports technology segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19 percent from US$300 million in 2023 to US$1billion in 2030, driven by innovations in fan engagement and performance analytics. Let’s look at some of the key implications of this growth:

Start-ups-driven innovation : India already has more than 230 sports-tech start-ups. These include e-sport companies, athlete management platforms, AI-based analytics, digital merchandising and AR/VR fan engagement tools. The country is attracting venture capital from global players that could help it become a leading sports innovation hub. To engage fans, leading IPL teams and ISL clubs have adopted personalised marketing strategies, such as launching metaverses with custom avatars, exclusive fan apps, merchandise and live shows. Sports teams use AI tools to analyse audience demographics and sponsor engagement. To increase reach and enhance engagement, multi-angle streaming, live stats and commentary, micro-subscriptions and Pay-Per-View options are being offered on various online platforms. These features help sports reach more people and build local fan clubs and sports communities.

: India already has more than 230 sports-tech start-ups. These include e-sport companies, athlete management platforms, AI-based analytics, digital merchandising and AR/VR fan engagement tools. The country is attracting venture capital from global players that could help it become a leading sports innovation hub. To engage fans, leading IPL teams and ISL clubs have adopted personalised marketing strategies, such as launching metaverses with custom avatars, exclusive fan apps, merchandise and live shows. Sports teams use AI tools to analyse audience demographics and sponsor engagement. To increase reach and enhance engagement, multi-angle streaming, live stats and commentary, micro-subscriptions and Pay-Per-View options are being offered on various online platforms. These features help sports reach more people and build local fan clubs and sports communities. Higher job opportunities : At present, the sports sector gives employment to 4.7 million people. By 2030, it is expected to create over 10 million jobs; most of these will be specialised technology-enabled roles in product design, analytics, fan engagement and sports media.

: At present, the sports sector gives employment to 4.7 million people. By 2030, it is expected to create over 10 million jobs; most of these will be specialised technology-enabled roles in product design, analytics, fan engagement and sports media. Sports for everyone: Sports-tech is making sports accessible to everyone. Now women’s sports are using digital channels to connect with female fans. Tools such as performance trackers, video analysis and virtual coaching, are helping para-athletes close the performance gap with able-bodied athletes. Initiatives such as the “AThlete Unleashed” event in Bengaluru show how start-ups, foundations and technology can work together to make public sports events more accessible and inclusive for people with disabilities. This focus on inclusivity makes both social and economic sense as women sports and para-sports are gaining more viewers and business interest.

What’s in store in the next decade

To fully realise this US$ 130 billion opportunity offered by the sports-tech revolution, each stakeholder must make a concerted effort.

Policy and regulation : Programmes such as Khelo India and National Sports Policy 2025 are already providing a direction, with a focus on technology and sports science. Introducing a national unified athlete ID system could help track players’ careers, streamline access to scholarships, and enable data-driven policymaking.

: Programmes such as Khelo India and National Sports Policy 2025 are already providing a direction, with a focus on technology and sports science. Introducing a national unified athlete ID system could help track players’ careers, streamline access to scholarships, and enable data-driven policymaking. Collaboration and investment: The private sector, including corporations and investors, are funding sports franchises, infrastructure development and start-ups. The collaboration among technology firms, sports bodies and the government can accelerate the adoption of new solutions for the Indian market. Unlike the US, India lacks a strong college and university sports system, limiting systematic talent discovery and development. This gap could be addressed through structured inter-university leagues, industry-backed scholarships, and integration of sports with higher education. Public–private initiatives, such as Khelo India and Fit India, show how joint efforts can boost infrastructure, spot talent at the grassroots level and increase participation.

The private sector, including corporations and investors, are funding sports franchises, infrastructure development and start-ups. The collaboration among technology firms, sports bodies and the government can accelerate the adoption of new solutions for the Indian market. Unlike the US, India lacks a strong college and university sports system, limiting systematic talent discovery and development. This gap could be addressed through structured inter-university leagues, industry-backed scholarships, and integration of sports with higher education. Public–private initiatives, such as Khelo India and Fit India, show how joint efforts can boost infrastructure, spot talent at the grassroots level and increase participation. Digital infrastructure: With 820 million internet users and affordable data, India has the base to scale digital sports offerings. Supported by AI and cloud platforms, the rollout of 5G will be crucial to deliver fast, high-quality, and personalised experiences to fans.

India’s sports ecosystem is undergoing a technological revolution, enhancing fan engagement and creating an inclusive environment for athletes across levels. Moreover, the continued collaboration between the government, the private sector and start-ups will be vital to nurture this evolving landscape. By using India’s strong digital infrastructure and passion for sports, the country is well on its way to becoming a global sporting powerhouse, driven by innovation, inclusivity and a shared vision for a dynamic future in sport.