Atlassian Expands its India Footprint with New R&D Centre in Bengaluru

Atlassian, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, including Jira, Confluence, and Loom, today announced a new R&D Centre in India’s tech capital, Bengaluru. Spanning 2 lakh plus square feet, the new space is four times the size of the company’s previous Bengaluru office, reflecting Atlassian’s continued commitment to India and deepening its investment in the region as a strategic R&D hub.

India is one of Atlassian’s fastest-growing R&D sites and plays a central role in the development of Atlassian’s world-class products. Nearly 75% of Atlassian’s India team are in R&D roles, contributing to some of Atlassian’s most strategic product development areas, from enterprise search and commerce to data residency and customer success. India has become a cornerstone for Atlassian’s global growth engine, and has its largest workforce outside of Australia and the US, with more than 2,500 employees.

Rajeev Rajan, Chief Technology Officer at Atlassian said, “India continues to be one of our most important R&D hubs, and Bengaluru sits at the heart of this growth. This new world-class R&D Centre is more than just a larger space, it’s a symbol of our investment in the future of work, in distributed teamwork, and most importantly, in the exceptional talent we have here in India. The team is truly building cutting-edge solutions for our global market, and we’re thrilled to give them a vibrant space to connect, create, and collaborate.”

The R&D Centre has been purpose-built to support Atlassian’s pioneering Team Anywhere policy, a distributed-first approach that empowers employees to work from wherever they are most effective – whether at home, in the office, or elsewhere. The space features flexible workstations, collaborative zones, wellness areas, and cutting-edge technology to support hybrid teams and foster seamless collaboration across time zones.

Avani Prabhakar, Chief People Officer at Atlassian said, “Our new R&D Centre is a destination for the incredible talent we have in India – designed for how we work today and how we will work tomorrow. Our Team Anywhere approach allows us to attract and retain top talent, regardless of location. We have Atlassians in almost every Indian state – tapping into the amazing skillsets across the country, as well as metro cities.”

The Bengaluru expansion is part of Atlassian’s global strategy to scale its operations while staying true to its mission of unleashing the potential of every team. The new office joins Atlassian’s network of globally distributed workplaces and strengthens its presence in the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Atlassian established its presence in India in 2018 with a modest team of 60. Today, the company employs more than 2,500 people across the country, making it Atlassian’s largest employee base outside of Australia and the US, and one of its fastest-growing regions in terms of headcount.