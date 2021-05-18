India’s Stupa signs agreement with ITTF for providing performance analytics to table tennis professionals in 226 countries

Read Article

International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has collaborated with Indian startup, Stupa Sports Analytics to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled, real-time match and practice analytics solutions to leading players in all its 226 member associations (countries). An agreement to this effect was recently signed between ITTF and Stupa Analytics.

ITTF through its High Performance and Development (HPD) department is acutely looking at sports analytics to take the game to the next level by providing ground breaking real time and in-depth analysis provided by Stupa to all the top players globally through its affiliated member associations.

Stupa is working on Artificial Intelligence enabled ball tracking and video analytics technology for providing real time matches and practice analysis. It harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence and data analytics collectively, to analyse an athlete’s technical performance, derive trends and patterns from historic data and provide detailed analysis of the game. It identifies hidden anomalies, provides insights to correct it and thus amplifies the coaching with deep analysis.

“At the ITTF High Performance & Development Department we are very pleased to continue our cooperation with Stupa Analytics. It started two years ago when we introduced performance analysis services into our ‘With the Future in Mind’ scholarship program, which we later on topped up with on-site training analysis for the Hopes Squad. In 2020, when the pandemic hit, we came up with the idea of online training lessons and collaborated with the Indian company, who were excited about taking this step, so stay tuned as the fourth season is in the making,” said Polona Cehovin, HPD Director, International Table Tennis Federation.

Megha Gambhir, Founder-Chief Executive Officer, Stupa Sports Analytics said, “We are excited about our collaboration with ITTF. Stupa’s analytics solutions perfectly complement HPD vision on embracing new innovation and technologies to strengthen global Table Tennis. Many World ranked players rely on Stupa analytics to optimise their training, unearth new revelations, patterns and discover data driven insights.”

