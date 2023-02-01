Inflow Technologies ties up with BMC

Inflow Technologies announced that it has launched a new partnership with BMC Software, Inc. as a key distributor of BMC solutions in the India and South Asia region. Available today, this relationship provides enterprise customers and partners in the APJ region with access to the industry-leading BMC portfolio as they look to run and reinvent themselves in a time of rapid change.

The collaboration includes the BMC Helix SaaS solution built to enable AI-driven service and operations management for the modern enterprise, and the Control-M solution, an award-winning application and data workflow orchestration platform from BMC.

Inflow Technologies is known for its expertise in identifying markets and technologies that shape the IT industry, and for its unparalleled distribution capabilities. As a leading distributor in the region, Inflow Technologies will deliver increased availability of the powerful suite of BMC SaaS offerings across segments. The company will leverage its robust standing in value distribution to deliver a joint go-to-market strategy with BMC and expand across South Asia and India.

Rajesh Kumar, Senior Vice President of Inflow Technologies said, “BMC is leading the pack with its automation, operations, and service management solutions. We are excited to partner with them to address the growing demand by both resellers and end users across South Asia and India. Our expertise, coupled with BMC’s powerful product portfolio will enable us in making stronger inroads into the partner-led enterprise software market. This association allows us to provide unparalleled support to BMC and be a part of their growth journey.”

“We are excited to partner with Inflow Technologies to bring BMC solutions to our South Asia and India customers and partners,” said Deepak Singla, Country Director, India and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) for BMC. “Our number one priority is customer and partner success, and our partnership with Inflow, one of the largest IT distributors, is a reflection of our commitment to, and investment in, this region. The partnership will let us reach an even broader set of customers and will include a value-based enterprise sales cycle to ensure an excellent buyer experience.”

Inflow Technologies will also empower, upskill, and support individual Partner Sales Specialists to help enhance customer engagement, improve collaboration, and qualify deals more efficiently.