Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Infoblox’s new AI-powered SOC insights capability reduces

Infoblox’s new AI-powered SOC insights capability reduces

News
By Express Computer
0 4

Infoblox Inc., announces an industry-first, AI-driven security operations solution, SOC Insights, that boosts its DNS Detection and Response solution, BloxOne Threat Defense.  SOC Insights empowers security analysts to jump-start investigations that truly matter and dramatically reduce response time by turning vast amounts of security events, network, ecosystem, and unique DNS intelligence data into a manageable set of immediate, actionable insights at AI speed.

Going beyond simple malware risk-based dashboards, SOC Insights enables cybersecurity teams to reduce mean-time-to-respond (MTTR) by eliminating wasted time by consolidating individual alerts into unique insights. Each insight provides easy access to device, event, and attacker infrastructure details and Infoblox unique DNS intelligence data. This eliminates the need for SecOps teams to spend time tracking each alert or waiting on NetOps for user and device information for context around threat activity.

“SOC Insights is a game-changer for SecOps, allowing them to focus on what matters, especially when they’re up against limited budget and resources, said Craig Sanderson, Vice President of security and Product Management, Infoblox. “At Infoblox, we envision a future where AI-driven analytics and DNS-driven intelligence dramatically elevate SecOps efficiency, with SOC Insights setting the industry standard.”

With evolving technologies like generative AI and cloud and the continued cyber security skills shortage — the growth of sophisticated attacks is now resulting in more business risk and exposure than ever.  With SOC Insights, Infoblox BloxOne Threat Defense can help in eliminating critical SecOps team challenges
such as:
 Increasingly complex cyber-attacks: Apply unique DNS threat intelligence to identify threats other tools will miss and proactively disrupt the adversaries infrastructure to stop threats before they occur.
 Alert fatigue: Quickly identify which events matter the most by narrowing down hundreds of thousands of alerts to a more manageable set of insights with actionable guidance to accelerate the investigation and remediation process.
 Lengthy incident response times: Eliminate wasted time collecting, filtering, and interpreting vast amounts of event, network, and unique DNS intelligence data to enable SecOps to quickly or automatically initiate response activities.
 Underutilised existing security ecosystem:  Share AI-driven insights with correlated and filtered data to trigger automated responses, making other tools in the security stack more effective, further improving the efficiency of SOC tools and teams.

“DNS is poised to help organisations improve security posture and take a proactive approach to prevent breaches, as well as faster time to remediation of ones that do occur. Bad actors are becoming more sophisticated in attacks, leveraging AI to their advantage. SOC Insights has the potential to allow defenders to stay one step ahead of attackers without any guesswork,” said Will Townsend, VP & Principal Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy.  “By applying AI to vast amounts of DNS and network data, Infoblox can provide security teams with proactive threat disruption, insightful analytics, and intelligent ecosystem integrations.”

With SOC Insights, Managed Security Service Providers can help their customers improve their security posture, optimise their security investments, and streamline their operations. IT channel partners can also unlock new opportunities to sell or uplift other solutions in the Infoblox Security Ecosystem. SOC Insights is available now. For more information on SOC Insights and BloxOne Threat Defense capabilities, click here or contact an Infoblox representative.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image