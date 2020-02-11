InfoEdge Invests In Delhi-based E-learning Startup CodingNinjas

Read Article

Info Edge Ltd, the parent company of Naukri.com, has trusted online learning platform CodingNinjas with an investment of Rs. 37.10 crores. CodingNinjas is a Delhi based company looked after by Sunrise Mentors Pvt Ltd.

After Sunrise’s incorporation in May 2016, CodingNinjas was developed with the mission to educate the next generation of developers and digitally transform teaching. The online platform is updated with new courses that include Python and Machine Learning as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankush Singla, Co-Founder, Coding Ninjas said, “We aim to penetrate deeper into the tech education market and further consolidate our position as the most preferred education partner for millions of college students. Info Edge is the de facto market leader in the hiring space, and this partnership will help us boost the placement side of our business. We are very excited to work with Info Edge India Limited and hope to have a mutual exchange of knowledge and growth to take the business to new heights.”

They also have a new program called CodingNinjas Career Camp which offers placements to students. They have recorded a turnover of Rs.5.57 crore for the 2018-2019 financial year.

InfoEdge invested in the online learning platform through a mix of primary and secondary buying of shares, as said in the stock exchange filing of Naukri.com and property website 99acres.com. The buyout translates to a 25% stake of InfoEdge in CodingNinjas which is expected to scale its online presence with upskilling and reskilling provided on its platform.

Talking about the association Hitesh Oberoi, CEO, Info Edge India Limited said, “We are excited to partner with a coding Ninjas which, in a short span of time has become a leading name in the tech education market. We believe that there are long term synergies between skill-based education and recruitment and this partnership allows us to have a play in this segment.”

This investment would be huge for CodingNinjas which recently announced the setting up of a new learning center in Pike Creek.

