Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Infogain appoints Tyson Hartman as Chief Technology Officer

Infogain appoints Tyson Hartman as Chief Technology Officer

News
By Express Computer
0 0

Infogain, a Silicon Valley-headquartered leader in human-centered digital platform and software engineering services announced the appointment of Tyson Hartman as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer. Hartman is based in Seattle and will report to Ayan Mukerji, Infogain Chief Executive Officer.

As CTO, Hartman will drive Infogain’s technology vision and strategy, including leading the development of intellectual property, accelerators, and frameworks. He will participate on client advisory boards and advise them on their technology roadmap and vision. Hartman’s responsibilities as CTO also include overseeing Infogain’s innovation labs and tech-specific special interest groups (SIGs), as well as mentoring architects who have technology domain leadership roles.

Mukerji said, “Tyson is a great addition to Infogain’s leadership team. Under his direction, our teams will stay ahead of technology trends and contribute to groundbreaking technology innovation enabling human-centered digital platforms.”

With close to three decades of experience, Hartman is a technology and strategy leader with a track record of driving innovation for multi-billion-dollar technology portfolios and launching entrepreneurial ventures inside enterprises.

Prior to joining Infogain, Hartman was a senior partner focusing on offerings, strategy and assets at West Monroe, driving growth through innovation, technology, and alliances.  While at the firm, he led the launch of a suite of assets to accelerate the delivery of services providing data insights and analytics. Hartman was also at IT consulting firm Avanade, where as CTO he spearheaded worldwide thought-leadership and vision for cloud, big data, and collaboration.

Commenting on his appointment as CTO, Hartman said, “I look forward to leading Infogain’s technology vision and working with key customers. When you continually innovate, you foster growth and offer better customer and employee experiences.”

Hartman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering and Computer Science from the University of Southern California and is a member of the IEEE Computer Society.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image