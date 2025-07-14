Infor announces strategic collaboration with amazon web services to propel generative AI innovations

Infor announces an expanded Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) among our joint customers. As a member of the AWS Partner Network for over a decade, this expanded collaboration further strengthens Infor’s unwavering commitment to integrating with AWS’s cutting-edge technology solutions and enhancing accessibility globally, including through AWS Marketplace.

This SCA enriches the union of Infor’s deep industry expertise across healthcare, manufacturing, food & beverage, and other crucial industries with AWS’s leading cloud and generative AI capabilities. Building on Infor’s tailored functionality across more than 2,000 micro verticals, the collaboration will drive co-innovation and co-selling initiatives that deliver precisely configured solutions within specific industry segments.

As early adopters of AWS’s generative AI innovations, including Amazon Bedrock, Infor will accelerate its ability to provide AI-driven solutions and insights that understand the unique operational challenges and opportunities at the industry micro vertical level, streamline operations, and elevate customer experiences leveraging AWS’s leading generative AI offerings. With this collaboration, Infor is committed to delivering enhanced customer experiences through its leading industry-specific solutions offered through AWS Marketplace with the objective of helping customers realise the value of innovation powered by AI.

AWS Marketplace will allow Infor to reach a broader audience of customers looking to simplify software procurement. With AWS Marketplace, Infor can seamlessly integrate its Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) expertise with AWS’s cloud and AI services, strengthening its offerings and ensuring scalability, security, and performance. And with the ability to quickly deploy Infor solutions, customers can accelerate their digital transformation journey and achieve faster time to value.

Proven success through collaboration – “better together”

Infor continues to set new benchmarks for innovation and growth through its strategic collaboration with AWS, achieving significant milestones that underscore its commitment to driving transformative business outcomes for customers worldwide including:

Doubling-down on AWS Marketplace with over a 900% increase in revenue from 2023 to 2024.

Driven deeper collaboration between companies and experienced a year-over-year increase of over 400% in co-sell launched deals from 2023 to 2024.

Achieving six AWS Competencies, demonstrating Infor’s rigor and expertise in delivering innovative solutions powered by AWS and Infor’s ability to help organisations around the world transform their operations and achieve measurable business outcomes.

Infor Quote:

“Infor’s collaboration with AWS reinforces our dedication to helping businesses harness the power of generative AI,” said Jeanne Newberry, Senior Vice President, Ecosystems and Business Development, Infor. “Our focus is to provide industry-specific cloud solutions across thousands of micro verticals globally that facilitate seamless digital transformation. This collaboration enhances our capacity to deliver superior, industry-specific technological advancements, such as agentic AI, to maximise our customers’ competitive differentiation.”

Customer Quote:

“The enhanced collaboration between Infor and AWS will be instrumental in driving innovation within our business,” said Elisabetta Venezia, Group Director, ERP System & Data Management, GMM Pfaudler. “By leveraging Infor’s deep industry expertise and AWS’s advanced cloud and AI capabilities, we can access cutting-edge solutions that help us stay competitive in a fast-changing market. This collaboration empowers us to streamline operations, enhance decision-making, maintain good quality of data, and deliver better outcomes for our customers, ensuring we not only thrive today but are well-positioned for future growth.”

AWS Quote:

“Over ten years of collaboration with Infor has proven that when AWS cloud capabilities meet specialised industry expertise, customers achieve remarkable outcomes,” said Chris Grusz, Managing Director of Technology Partnerships at AWS. “The 900% revenue growth in AWS Marketplace demonstrates the strong demand for Infor’s offerings on AWS. This Strategic Collaboration Agreement enhances our approach by integrating AWS’s generative AI technologies like Amazon Bedrock, enabling businesses across manufacturing, healthcare, and other industries to accelerate their digital transformation through AWS’s secure, scalable infrastructure.”