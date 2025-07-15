Digitizing Trust: How Switch Mobility is Reimagining Contract Management for Scale and Compliance

As the electric vehicle (EV) sector undergoes a seismic shift globally, organizations like Switch Mobility are not only leading the charge in manufacturing cutting-edge EVs but also playing a pivotal role in enabling public transport modernization. With operations that span vehicle manufacturing, Switch Mobility deals with a high volume of legally binding, long-tenure agreements with various vendors, service providers, and other stakeholders.

Managing such critical contracts——requires far more than traditional documentation. It calls for a strategic, digital-first approach to ensure contracts are accessible, auditable, and action-oriented across departments. Recognizing this imperative, Switch Mobility has implemented a centralized contract management platform to digitize, track, and govern its entire contract lifecycle.

We spoke to Santhosh TG, Chief Digital Officer, and Madhu T, Head of Legal, Switch Mobility to explore how this initiative is not just improving operations, but reinforcing Switch Mobility’s digital DNA.

Santhosh, what drove Switch Mobility to prioritize digital transformation in contract management?

Santhosh TG: In a business like ours, contracts aren’t just legal documents—they’re the foundation of operational continuity. Apart from managing supplier and partner agreements, we work closely with various entities on long and short -term contracts for public mobility projects. These contracts can span over a decade, involving multiple deliverables, SLAs, and financial milestones.

In such a context, physical contracts or email trails simply won’t cut it. We needed a system that could vet, negotiate ,finalize and store, structure, and surface key contractual information, in real time, for cross-functional teams—from Legal to Finance to Operations. The goal was clear: drive accountability, eliminate information silos, and make contracts available to the right stakeholders, anytime and anywhere.

Can you shed light on the implementation experience and key challenges encountered?

Santhosh TG: Every transformation journey has its learning curve. For us, the biggest challenges were around user adoption and legacy data. We had over hundreds of active contracts, some dating back couple of years . Bringing them into a unified digital platform required coordinated effort between Legal, Commercial, and IT.

We started by forming a core task force and created an internal campaign around “contracts without chaos.” We digitized and tagged metadata for existing contracts, created smart workflows for new ones, and ensured user-level training. Within the first quarter post-rollout, usage climbed by 65% across departments, a testament to how well the platform was received once its benefits became tangible.

What measurable improvements have you observed since digitizing contract processes?

Santhosh TG: The difference is night and day. Previously, contract approval cycles took anywhere between 12–15 days on average. Today, we’re closing that loop in 7 days or less, thanks to structured workflows and automated reminders.

Moreover, about 90% of our business-critical contracts are now indexed and available in a centralized, role-based repository. This enables faster access during audits, quicker onboarding of new team members, and zero dependency on physical files or email threads. We’re also starting to analyze data trends to identify bottlenecks and optimize negotiation timelines.

How does this initiative align with Switch Mobility’s broader digital roadmap?

Santhosh TG: It’s fully aligned with our vision of becoming a data-driven enterprise. Contracts touch every part of the value chain—from sourcing and finance to delivery and compliance. By digitizing this function, we’ve unlocked new levels of agility, transparency, and control.

Globally, it’s estimated that poor contract management costs businesses up to 9% of their annual revenue, according to the International Association for Contract & Commercial Management (IACCM). We’re proactively reversing that trend by turning contracts from risk zones into strategic assets. Eventually, we plan to integrate analytics and AI to draw insights from contract data—flagging risks, optimizing terms, and improving vendor governance.

From the legal lens, how has this digital initiative strengthened governance and compliance?

Madhu T: The legal function is now operating in a much more proactive, insight-led manner. We’ve moved from reactive firefighting to structured foresight. With automated alerts for renewal dates, and deliverables, we no longer worry about missed obligations.

Audit preparedness has improved dramatically. We have reached a stage where we will be able to retrieve all requested contract documents within minutes , compared to the 2–3 days it used to take earlier. This speed and precision reflect not just system efficiency, but also cultural alignment.

Another key benefit is version control. Previously, multiple teams had different copies of the same contract, leading to misinterpretation. Now, with a single source of truth and clearly logged histories, our legal risk exposure has significantly come down.

Contract Management Software also helps to negotiate or discuss the contracts with counter parties online and further there are also add on modules to include digital signing as well as execution of the agreements.

How has the digital contract management system impacted collaboration between the legal team and other departments?

Madhu T : The digital contract management system has significantly improved cross-functional collaboration. Earlier, each team often operated in a silo, engaging with other departments only at the final stages of contract review. Today, with centralized access and real-time visibility, business, finance, procurement, and legal teams are all aligned from the start.

Workflows are smoother, with clear ownership, approval hierarchies, and timelines built into the system. This has reduced back-and-forth communication and accelerated turnaround times. Moreover, the ability to comment, track changes, and share documents within a secure environment has made the process more transparent and accountable.

Ultimately, this digital interface has helped foster a partnership mindset—where legal is not just a gatekeeper, but a strategic enabler of business goals.