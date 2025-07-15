Asset Information Management: A Key to Economic Growth

By Saurabh Saxena, Regional Vice President – India at OpenText

India’s high growth imperative in 2025 and beyond will significantly be driven by major strides in key sectors with infrastructure development being a critical force aiding the progress. The government spent a massive Rs 11.1 lakh crore (approximately US$128.64 billion) on infrastructure projects in the budget for 2024-25, and this figure is further increased in the forthcoming budget for 2025-26. This is in addition to some of the large projects that Private Enterprises take up.

Hence, there is need for well-equipped systems to handle and use massive volumes of data is growing as investments in industry, energy, and infrastructure. An essential tool for companies aiming for operational and regulatory excellence is Asset Information Management (AIM), a system that organises and integrates engineering, technical, and procedural data on assets.

The relevance and key benefits of adoption:

AIM is extremely relevant in the Indian context, especially considering the size and complexity of the nation’s industrial initiatives (As per a report of Morgan Stanley India’s infrastructure investment to steadily increase from 5.3% of GDP in FY24 to 6.5% of GDP by FY29). Access to timely and accurate asset information is essential for anything from large-scale energy projects to extensive infrastructure expansions. AIM makes it possible for businesses to easily link data to workflows and systems, guaranteeing that workers have access to relevant information at the appropriate time and location. Managing the lifecycle of vital revenue-generating assets, which form the foundation of India’s expanding economy, requires this capacity.

The ability of AIM to improve operational efficiency is one of its main benefits. Indian enterprises sometimes face difficulties such as unscheduled downtime and inefficiencies brought on by inaccurate or out-of-date asset information. By centralising and standardising data, minimising errors, and decreasing downtime, AIM tackles these problems. This results in higher efficiency, which is particularly important in industries like manufacturing that are highly competitive and where even small delays can cause enormous losses.

Another significant benefit lies in the realm of regulatory compliance. India’s regulatory framework is becoming more stringent, particularly in industries such as energy and infrastructure. AIM systems play a crucial role in ensuring compliance by providing accurate, easily accessible records for audits and inspections. Whether it is maintaining environmental standards in power plants or adhering to safety protocols in large construction projects, AIM enables organisations to meet regulatory requirements efficiently.

Risk mitigation is another area where AIM proves indispensable. By providing up-to-date and comprehensive information about assets, AIM allows organisations to adopt a proactive approach to maintenance and risk assessment. This is particularly relevant in India, where infrastructure and industrial assets are often exposed to harsh environmental conditions and operational stress. AIM helps in identifying potential issues before they escalate into costly failures, ensuring not only the safety of operations but also the longevity of critical assets.

Cost optimisation is a pressing concern for Indian businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which often operate on tight budgets. AIM addresses this challenge by enabling better resource utilisation and streamlining operations. For instance, predictive maintenance powered by accurate asset information can significantly reduce repair costs and improve asset performance. In industries where margins are thin, such savings can have a transformative impact on profitability.

Challenges and strategies in effectively implementing AIM

The implementation of AIM in India is not without its challenges. Many organisations still rely on legacy systems that are not compatible with modern AIM solutions, making data integration a complex and resource-intensive process. Additionally, the availability of a skilled workforce with expertise in both asset management and information technology remain a significant hurdle. The initial investment required for AIM infrastructure can also deter adoption, particularly among SMEs.

To navigate these challenges, Indian industries must adopt strategies tailored to their unique needs. For instance, selecting scalable AIM solutions that integrate with existing systems can ease the transition and reduce costs. Upskilling the workforce through targeted training programs will be critical in ensuring that employees are equipped to leverage AIM technologies effectively. Furthermore, businesses can benefit from government initiatives aimed at enabling digital transformation and infrastructure development. Programs such as “Digital India” and sector-specific policies offer opportunities to support the implementation of AIM and drive broader adoption across industries.

Modern asset management solutions transform operations by integrating workflows, reducing inefficiencies, and enabling predictive maintenance for safer, optimised asset lifecycles and use AI to infuse efficiency in the usage and adoption. They simplify regulatory compliance with accurate, accessible records, aligning with stringent standards while reducing non-compliance risks. By streamlining resources and maintenance, these systems deliver significant cost savings, essential for businesses with tight margins. Scalable, adaptable solutions and targeted workforce training further ensure smooth transitions from legacy systems, driving operational excellence and supporting digital transformation efforts across industries.

India has a very promising industrial growth story, and AIM will be a key player in this story. Organisations can reduce operational risks, easily achieve compliance, and overcome inefficiencies by using AIM. The incorporation of AIM systems signals a strategic shift towards data-driven decision-making and sustainable growth, not just a technological advancement. The implementation of robust AIM solutions will be essential to the success of Indian enterprises as they develop further, guaranteeing they remain competitive on the global level and while driving progress within the country.