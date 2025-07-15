Express Computer

Rashi Peripherals kickstarts CBF 2025; India's longest running ICT channel roadshow

Rashi Peripherals Limited announced the launch of its flagship channel roadshow, Channel Business Forum (CBF) 2025. Now in its 15th edition, the multi-city channel roadshow is themed BRAiN 2.0, and aims to strengthen RP Tech’s connect with partners in emerging technology markets in the country.

Starting from July 15 in Dhule, Vashi, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nanded, Solapur and Amaravati in Maharashtra, the 2025 edition of CBF will be conducted in eight phases across 50 cities.,. The objective is to engage with partners and showcase the latest innovations in ICT, including AI-powered computing solutions, next-gen peripherals, and connected devices.

“CBF is our most trusted and anticipated partner engagement platform,” said Mr. Hemant Dalmia, Group Business Manager, Rashi Peripherals. “It reflects our deep commitment to grassroots engagement, and local partner growth. Over the years, this platform has helped create awareness, accelerate technology adoption, and spark new business opportunities in cities beyond the metros. CBF 2025, will serve as a powerful medium to bring future-ready technologies like AI computing, intelligent edge devices, and next-gen peripherals directly to partners in emerging markets. It is not just about showcasing technology innovations, it is about building capabilities and nurturing long-term partnership with the channel community.”

As part of the BRAiN 2.0 theme, RP Tech will introduce partners to a curated experience of intelligent, future-ready technology, supported by training sessions, demo zones, and networking opportunities with sponsor technology brands.

CBF has emerged as a platform for knowledge sharing, hands-on learning, and business networking. Each edition evolves in response to the latest market trends and technology disruptions. This year’s edition will continue to focus on empowering RP Tech’s extensive partner network with tools, training, and technology to align with the needs of a fast-digitising economy.

Conceptualised in 2005, CBF is among the longest running ICT roadshows in the country. Over the past 15 editions, its reinforced RP Tech’s position as a leading value-added distributor committed to partners empowerment.

