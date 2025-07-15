Cropin partners with Wipro to accelerate AI-led transformation in global agri-food businesses

Express Computer

By Express Computer
Cropin announced a strategic partnership with Wipro, a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, to drive digital transformation across the agribusiness sector. This collaboration brings together Cropin’s deep domain expertise in agribusiness and AI innovation with Wipro’s scale, proven capabilities, and domain expertise in the consumer industries, including retail, CPG, and food services. Together, they aim to deliver scalable, intelligent solutions that not only transform agribusiness but also extend to adjacent industries where supply chain resilience and sustainability are critical.

Agribusinesses today face mounting challenges, from climate volatility and supply chain disruptions to tightening regulations and shifting consumer expectations. The partnership aims to address three persistent barriers to transformation: limited transparency that restricts traceability and accountability; fragmented visibility across the value chain due to siloed systems and data; and an unpredictable operating environment shaped by volatile weather, market fluctuations, and geopolitical risks. By combining Cropin’s AI-powered agri-intelligence platform with Wipro’s deep domain expertise in consumer industries and its global consulting and technology capabilities, the two companies will enable agri-food businesses to unlock farm-level insights, enhance operational agility, and scale sustainability efforts.

While the initial focus is on agribusiness, the capabilities brought together through this partnership have broad applicability across adjacent industries such as retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), food service, quick-service restaurants (QSR), and distribution, where supply chain intelligence, traceability, and climate resilience are equally critical.

“Climate change, geopolitical instability, and trade tensions are reshaping the agribusiness landscape. At the same time, regulatory pressures like the EUDR and rising demand for traceability are forcing companies to rethink how they operate,” said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Cropin. “This partnership with Wipro is a strategic step toward building data-driven, climate-resilient, and compliant supply chains at scale.”

“AI is redefining how agribusinesses operate—from sourcing and production to distribution, compliance, and sustainability,” said Shiva Jayaraman, SVP and Sector Head – Consumer Business, Americas 1, Wipro Limited. “Together with Cropin, we’re helping clients transform their value chains into intelligent ecosystems that deliver measurable outcomes.”

This partnership brings together the best of agri-intelligence and technology to shape the future of agri-food businesses. It also lays the groundwork for smarter, more resilient supply chains across industries like retail, CPG, food service, QSR, and distribution.

